Virginia Tech Basketball: Kansas State transfer CJ Jones gauges interest from Virginia Tech
Kansas State University transfer guard CJ Jones has recently heard from a list of schools since entering the transfer portal, and Virginia Tech is among the schools that have reached out to Jones.
The Virginia Tech Hokies have been heavily retooling their current roster and have recently been getting new faces involved with the program. They've brought in a new assistant coach, Chester Frazier, a new general manager, Nelson Hernandez, and transfers Izaiah Pasha and Amani Hansberry.
Jones has had a up and down journey so far on the collegiate level of things, after averaging 11.4 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, while shooting 42.5% from the floor and 37.8% from three point range last year as a starter for 31 of the 33 games for the University of Illinois Chicago. He then transferred to Kansas State, where he saw a drop in play. He only started in nine of the 33 games for Kansas State, playing 18.9 minutes per game, shooting 40.7% from the field, 30.9% from three-point range, and scoring five points per game.
However, even though this was a down year, to say the least for Jones, that does not mean that he can't bounce back, which is why many different programs have been reaching out to contact him.
Some of the schools that have inquired about Jones are Indiana, USC, UNLV, Mississippi State,
Seton Hall, DePaul, Memphis, New Mexico State, Missouri State, Sam Houston, Pacific,
Sacramento State, Georgia Tech, and South Florida.
Virginia Tech has seen some of its guards leave via the transfer portal, with Brandon Rechsteiner, Jaydon Young, Rodney Brown Jr., and Conner Venable departing the program, and will need to look for depth to add to that area to account for some of the losses they've faced this spring. Jones's ability to play make and space the floor could be a role that Virginia Tech could use him in, and hopefully, his minutes will increase.
While Virginia Tech is thin at the guard spot, it is also important to point out that there are some better options out there for him to join, as listed earlier, and it is very important to keep those schools in mind for him to decide to go to.
