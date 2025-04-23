Virginia Tech offers Jackson State transfer wide receiver
Jackson State wideout Isaiah Spencer recently disclosed that h has been offered from coach Brent Pry and the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Spencer has spent the first two years of his time at Jackson State where the Tigers went 19-6 through Spencer's two years.
Combined, Spencer tallied 861 yards and five touchdowns, although last season is where Spencer really broke out.
Last season, en route to a Tigers' Cricket Celebration Bowl victory, Spencer marked four touchdowns and 660 yards, all while raking in nearly 20 yards per reception (18.9).
Spencer will be following in suit with a few Virginia Tech wideouts who at least already have some time under offensive coordinator Phillip Montgomery.
Those include the likes of Ayden Greene, Donavon Greene, Cameron Seldon and Takye Heath.
Each player listed above offers something different. Ayden Greene is an athletic freak who is bound to become a breakout star of Tech football. The junior had just under 300 yards on the year, and looked as if he was evolving game by game. Donavon Greene offers experience with six years already in college football (two missed out thanks to injuries), and what he offers to a largely youthful core. Cameron Seldon is a converted running back who turned wide receiver once he came to Tech. Seldon impressed at the spring game, turning three receptions into 65 yards and a touchdown. Lastly, Takye Heath. Heath won most improved on the offense, tagging a possible step up in production for his first major year under the spotlight.
Spencer held offers from a number of Division I schools out of high school, including Alabama A&M, Alcorn State, Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Jacksonville State, Southern Miss, and Texas State.
Where exactly Spencer would fit in this system is hard to see. The order looks pretty set thus far, however with the Hokies offering him, the clearly see a future where Spencer excels.
Related Links: