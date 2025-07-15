2025 Virginia Tech Football Position Breakdown: Tight End
ACC Media Days are just a week away, and with that, Fall Camp is going to be quickly approaching, and the season is right around the corner. For the Virginia Tech Hokies, there is some uncertainty as to what this season is going to entail. After being one of the most talked-about teams in the ACC a season ago, there is not a lot of buzz around this program heading into 2025. They lost a ton of talent to the transfer portal and to the NFL Draft, and have two new coordinators in place. They have a massive transfer class incoming and not a murderer's row of a schedule, though, so could a surprise season be in store for the Hokies in Brent Pry's fourth season?
After previewing the quarterback, running back, offensive line and wide receiver room for the 2025 season, let's take a look at what the Virginia Tech might look like this season
Who is Returning?
The tight end position is going to look very familiar to Virginia Tech fans this upcoming season. The top players at the position are returning and this was the only position on either side of the football that the Hokies did not bring in a transfer.
Benji Gosnell is, of course, the main name to know. Gosnell was one of the top receivers on the team last season and should be one of Kyron Drones' favorite targets again. Last season for the Hokies, Gosnell caught 32 passes for 341 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while finishing with a PFF (Pro Football Focus) grade of 58.3 overall in 666 snaps. Can Gosnell continue to improve his all-around game and level up the position for Virginia Tech?
The depth returns intact. Harrison Saint-Germain is back, as is Ja"Ricous Hairston. Saint-Germain finished with a 47.7 overall grade on PFF in 197 snaps, catching four passes for 25 yards. Saint-Germain and Gosnell were the only tight ends on the roster who caught a pass last season.
Can Virginia Tech get anything out of the rest of the group? Hairston was the lowest-graded player on the Hokies offense, finishing with a 46.3 grade in 32 snaps. Can that improve with more playing time? Zeke Wimbush only played 26 snaps for the Hokies last season and finished with a 56.4 overall grade on PFF. Cole Reemsnyder only played one snap for the Hokies.
With everyone back, the question will be how much this group can grow. Gosnell was really solid last season as a receiver, but has plenty of room to grow as a blocker, which will be key for the Hokies this season. Saint-Germain received the majority of the snaps as the backup last season, but was not good enough to where he has the role secure. One thing I have not mentioned yet is the new offensive coordinator, Phillip Montgomery. How will he utilize the position in his offense this season? That is one of many questions facing Virginia Tech's tight ends as the 2025 season approaches.