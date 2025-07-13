2025 Virginia Tech Football Position Breakdown: Wide Receivers
ACC Media Days are just a week away, and with that, Fall Camp is going to be quickly approaching, and the season is right around the corner. For the Virginia Tech Hokies, there is some uncertainty as to what this season is going to entail. After being one of the most talked-about teams in the ACC a season ago, there is not a lot of buzz around this program heading into 2025. They lost a ton of talent to the transfer portal and to the NFL Draft, and have two new coordinators in place. They have a massive transfer class incoming and not a murderer's row of a schedule, though, so could a surprise season be in store for the Hokies in Brent Pry's fourth season?
After previewing the quarterback and running back room for the 2025 season, let's take a look at what the Virginia Tech wide receiver room might look like this season
Who is Returning?
Virginia Tech is losing Da'Quan Felton, Jaylin Lane, Stephen Gosnell and Ali Jennings from last year's team and some other young players went into the transfer portal after the season. The wide receiver group has a lot of questions it has to answer and we are going to start with the guys that are coming back to Blacksburg this season.
Ayden Greene is the leading returning wide receiver and he posted 19 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns last season. According to PFF (Pro Football Focus), he finished with a 60.7 overall grade in 344 snaps. He is the guy that seems most likely to have a big role amongst the players returning and if he can take a step up, it would be a welcome development for the Hokies.
Keylen Adams had one catch for 14 yards, as well as a 68.3 grade from PFF in just 18 snaps. Takye Heath is a player with potential, but it is hard to know what his impact will be after only catching one pass in 37 snaps last season. Our former writer Connor Mardian wrote this about Heath and why he might be a breakout sophomore star for the Hokies:
"Heath hailed from the famed Highland Springs High School in Richmond, V.A, where he culminated a career that saw him over 900 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior before committing to Virginia Tech as a three-star recruit. So far as a Hokie, Heath has seen limited playing time with last season resulting in just appearances with one reception and one rush, but the young Heath was awarded with a spring games award, tallying the "Most Improved Player" on offense.
Now, there are the obvious names ahead of Heath in the general VT pecking order. Yesterday we overviewed some of those names in our position battle series. Those are names that include the likes of Cameron Seldon, Ayden Greene and Donavon Greene. All of which will be vying for that no.1 spot. But, with Heath's clearly improved Spring, he should be in a place where he could begin his rise to the top of the chart like [Ayden] Greene is doing now."
There are other young guys to look for as well. Chanz Wiggins played 14 snaps last season, while Josh Jones and L.J. Booker redshirted. Tucker Holloway is back after missing last season due to an injury and while he is a terrific player on special teams, will he provide anything to the receiver room this year?
Who are the Newcomers?
Virginia Tech has one true freshman coming into the room and three transfer receivers that they landed from the portal.
True freshman Micah Matthews is going to have a path to playing time due to the uncertainty everywhere else in the group. ESPN ranked Matthews as the fifth-best player from Virginia in the class of 2026. He’s listed at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, and he recorded some great stats at wide receiver in his junior year. According to 247Sports’ National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins, Matthews totaled just under 1,500 receiving yards in his senior year.
The most experienced receiver on the roster now is Wake Forest transfer Donavon Greene.
Greene is a 6'2 210 LBS receiver who adds size and experience on the outside. In his career, Greene has hauled in 102 catches for 1,853 yards and 13 touchdowns. His most productive season as a Demon Deacon came in 2023 when he caught 37 passes for 642 yards and six touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, Greene finished with a 61.3 grade in 293 snaps this season, a 70.6 grade in 576 snaps in 2022, a 72.5 grade in 507 snaps in 2020, and a 74.0 grade in 214 snaps in 2019. He clearly has experience and should compete for playing time instantly with the Hokies offense.
Isiah Spencer transferred to Virginia Tech after Spencer spent the first two years of his time at Jackson State where the Tigers went 19-6 through Spencer's two years.
Combined, Spencer tallied 861 yards and five touchdowns, although last season is where Spencer really broke out.
Last season, en route to a Tigers' Cricket Celebration Bowl victory, Spencer marked four touchdowns and 660 yards, all while raking in nearly 20 yards per reception (18.9).
Tennessee transfer Cam Seldon promises to be a Swiss Army knife type of player for the Hokies, able to play both running back and quarterback.
Seldon was ranked as the No. 9 running back in the transfer portal, according to 247Sports. Seldon totaled 48 carries for 224 yards and a touchdown, plus one reception in his two-year career. Seldon also fielded 6 kick returns as a Volunteer, totaling 113 yards with an average of 18.8 yards per return and a long of 35 yards.
Seldon's role could change heavily from Tennessee to Virginia Tech. Cam was widely perceived to be a wide receiver out of high school, with the possibility to play on the other side of the ball as a linebacker, but the Volunteers opted to place Seldon at the running back position.
Here's a scouting report from Brian Dohn of 247Sports evaluating Seldon as a wide receiver and linebacker out of high school:
"Strong build with size to be receiver or linebacker. Size is not verified through measurements but in-person evaluation meshes with listed 6-foot-2, 220 pounds. Has strength throughout frame. Has multi-sport profile as basketball player and Class 1A state champ in 100 meters. Holds school record of 10.74 seconds. Dominant high school player at small school on Virginia's northern neck. Explosive in open field with high-level speed to finish plays in open field. Takes snaps at running back, quarterback and receiver on offense. Smooth athlete with ability to churn out YAC. Good ball skills. Gets off line of scrimmage well and quickly gets into route. Comfortable playing in traffic. Has speed to get behind defensive. Demonstrates ability to close on ball in the air. Willing to be physical at the top of routes and in challenging for 50-50 balls. Change of direction, burst and short-area quickness show best when playing edge or blitzing as linebacker. Impacts game in each phase. Step up in competition will be enormous after playing at smallest classification in Virginia. Has to continue to develop ball-tracking skills and show he can elevate and high-point balls in close quarters. Has limited varsity experience because of covid-related issues with school's schedule. Played four games as a sophomore and five games as a junior. Elite level prospect with build to play early in college at Top 15 program. Potential to be early-round NFL draft selection."
Seldon could be an underrated portal addition for the Hokies and could make their offense more dynamic. Only time will tell.
Summary
This is perhaps the biggest unknown on Virginia Tech's offense. They don't have a clear cut No. 1 go-to guy on the outside and even if their running game is as good as I think it could be, they have to find some guys they can trust on the outside. Seldon is the most exciting player in the room in my opinion, but Virginia Tech needs one of Ayden or Donavon Greene, Spencer, Heath, or one of the young guys to take a big step forward this season. Keep an eye on updates coming out of Fall Camp with this group.