Three Players Virginia Tech Football Needed to Keep from Hitting the Transfer Portal

Roster retention is as critical as acquiring talent in the modern transfer portal era, and Virginia Tech entered this offseason facing pressure on both fronts. The Hokies had several players whose departures would have created immediate holes, whether due to on-field production, positional depth or long-term developmental value. As Virginia Tech looks to build on recent progress, three players stood out to me as especially important to keep out of the transfer portal, preserving stability across multiple position groups heading into the next cycle.

No. 1: RB Marcellous Hawkins

Before the season, it was expected that tailback Terion Stewart, described as a "bowling ball" of a back, would assume the lion's share of snaps. Instead, it was Hawkins, who transferred from Division II Central Missouri, who stole the show. Hawkins played in all but one game and made nine starts. Across the season as a whole, he rolled up 749 rushing yards and a touchdown on 118 carries for an elite 6.3 yards per carry. Moreover, he gained 562 yards after contact. Hawkins was perhaps the most effective player for Virginia Tech in an otherwise relatively barren 2025 campaign, thus rendering his commitment for the 2026 campaign crucial.

No. 2: RB Jeffrey Overton Jr.

Staying in the running back room, we'll pivot to Overton. Overton suited up for just four games after rehabbing from a knee injury sustained in bowl prep for Tech's Duke's Mayo Bowl bout with Minnesota in 2024. The rising redshirt freshman was a revelation, logging 146 yards and a rushing touchdown on 25 (5.8 yards/carry) totes. Though he'll still need to add more weight in the training room to better absorb contact — Overton clocks in at 178 pounds, per his HokieSports profile — his first four games offered a tantalizing glimpse at the back he could become.

No. 3: DL Kemari Copeland

Copeland was a stalwart piece of a stellar defensive line. Starting all 12 games, the redshirt junior logged 48 tackles, with 7.5 tackles for loss. In addition, Copeland registered four and a half sacks. Three came agaisnt California, which made Copeland the first defensive tackle in the program since his then-position coach J.C. Price to notch three sacks in a game. Copeland was named ACC Defensive Lineman for that week and was named Third Team All-ACC, the only Hokie to crack any of the top three teams. Copeland also registered an interception against Wofford. Going forward, with Kody Huisman and Kelvin Gilliam having exhausted their eligibility, Copeland running it back for one final year is a major victory for a Hokies defensive unit that will need to retool in the trenches. Copeland will have a new position coach, as well: Sean Spencer, the former defensive line coach for Texas A&M, which qualified for the College Football Playoff this season.

Virginia Tech's next contest is its spring game, which will be on Saturday, April 18. Admission for fans will be free.

