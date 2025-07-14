2025 Virginia Tech Football Position Breakdowns: Running Backs
Good things must come to an end.
The Hokies said goodbye to their record-breaking rusher Bhayshul Tuten this offseason. The single-game rushing leader enters the next chapter of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, leaving behind a wealth of opportunity.
However, Brent Pry wanted to retool instead of rebuilding. The narrative heading into 2024 was the amount of returning talent. Expectations were all over the place throughout the season. 2025 looks to be a 180 from that. A lot is unknown about how this squad will mesh. The experience the Hokies brought in through the portal, plus their young talent, leaves them with one of the more exciting running back rooms in the ACC.
Here's what you should expect from the 2025 corps of runners.
Terion Stewart
Transferred from Bowling Green - 1 year of eligibility remaining
2024 stats: 166 attempts, 898 yards, six touchdowns, 5.4 yards per carry
Stewart is currently projected to be the lead back in 2025. However, don't expect there to be a true workhorse. Even with Bhayshul Tuten being a human highlight reel, Malachi Thomas was still active in their offense in 2024. The former Falcon is the closest to filling Tuten's role. He'll be the common option to start the game and serve as a three-down back.
His stocky frame complements his mobility to create a constant threat in the trenches. He earned First Team All-MAC honors in 2024 and looks to carry that momentum into the ACC. Stewart starts a trend of running backs brought in with good efficiency. He's always been over five yards per carry, having 5.4 yards on a career-high 166 attempts.
If there was a clear-cut RB1, he'd be that.
Braydon Bennett
Transferred from Coastal Carolina - 1 year of eligibility remaining
2024 stats: 134 attempts, 781 yards, 11 touchdowns, 5.8 yards per carry
Bennett's addition through the portal leads many to believe that the Hokies are building a committee. The former Chanticlear would be an ideal complement to Stewart's game.
With a little more experience under his wing, Bennett was Coastal Carolina's lead rusher in 2024. He was often called upon in the redzone due to his 6-foot-2, 215-pound frame. Don't let that size fool you; Bennett's most surprising part of his game is his ability to work out of the backfield. He showed patience in the open field and fought for extra yardage through tackles.
His speed isn't blazing, but he still moves very well. The frame he possesses makes him a slippery target to take down, leading to breakout potential in short-yardage situations. The touchdowns and efficiency metrics are what drew the Hokies in the most. Bennett notched 13 total touchdowns and almost six yards per carry. He achieved the most usage of his career in 2024, yet remained in a committee. This leaves plenty of hope for repeated success in a similar role with the Hokies.
Backs Hungry for Opportunity
This backfield should be locked down for Stewart and Bennett. That doesn't mean the backs behind them won't have opportunities to shine.
Marcellous Hawkins was brought in from Central Missouri with two years of eligibility remaining. He is no stranger to production, having a 21-touchdown campaign with over 1,300 yards in 2023. An undisclosed injury restricted his output in 2024, but there's plenty of tape to fall in love with. Hawkins is the definition of a bowling ball. A stocky back with an eye for the endzone, he also fits the efficiency mold that running backs coach Elijah Brooks values, with 6.7 yards per carry in 2023.
The next man up behind those transfers is a homegrown back. Tyler Mason has plenty of time left to grow for the Hokies. A redshirt freshman out of Mount Airy, N.C., Mason has serious speed out of the backfield. His tape from high school was filled with breakaway runs. There are shades of Bhayshul Tuten in his game, but he doesn't quite have the strength. We've yet to see what this new version of Mason looks like. He should get some opportunities sprinkled throughout the year as a future three-down back for Virginia Tech.
Backs like P.J. Prioleau, Jeremiah Coney and John Buetow serve as quality depth pieces and special teamers. Prioleau's experience with the team may see him getting more usage than Mason to start the year, but he could also serve as a valued returner should they opt to use him over Tucker Holloway or Takye Heath.
A Young Runner to Look Out For
There's plenty of upside for the future within the Hokies' running back room.
The main player whose stock fans should heavily invest in is Jeffrey Overton. A four-star freshman, he was one of the top commits of the Hokies' previous recruiting class. The Quantico native possesses the same speed as Mason, but it was nearly impossible to bring him down.
His numbers were elite, compiling over 8,000 rushing yards in his high school career. He's also the second Virginia state-record holder for touchdowns at his position on the Hokies' roster, joining Green Run product Keylen Adams. He was a leading force for Freedom High School's 2022 and 2023 state championships. Everywhere you looked, Overton stood out. His new home is filled with competition. With the talent he practiced against in high school, though, he should make his way up the depth chart soon.