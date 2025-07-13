Three Juniors That Could Take The Next Step for Virginia Tech Football
With seven weeks to go until the Hokies' season kicks off in Atlanta, here's three Tech juniors who I think could make the jump into stardom in this campaign. Redshirt juniors will be counted in this article.
No. 1 - Ayden Greene
Ayden Greene is the first name that comes to mind when discussing last season's sophomores, because he was the one that shined the brightest. A six-catch, 115-yard showing against Minnesota was undoubtedly his best game of the year, but there were other moments, such as his receiving touchdowns against Miami and Clemson.
Those moments was when Greene was essentially the fourth or fifth man on the receiving depth chart, behind Jaylin Lane, Da'Quan Felton, Ali Jennings and occasionally, Stephen Gosnell. Ayden Greene now vaults up to first or second this year, since the four I just named are all off to the NFL and the main contender alongside him is another Greene: Wake Forest transfer Donavon Greene.
I do expect Ayden Greene to be the main option, considering his familiarity with the Blacksburg program and his adaptability. He has quick hands, a solid route tree, a sharp burst and if needed, can throw the ball on a gadget play, like he did in the spring game to Tennessee transfer Cameron Seldon.
No. 2 - Cameron Seldon
Seldon's main strength is his versatility; as a running back for Tennessee, he proved himself an agile runner, running for 224 rushing yards on 48 carries. But Seldon's now lining up as a receiver, a position he hasn't played since his high school days. However, his natural athleticism should ease the transition. If he settles into the role, he could give the Hokies a dynamic option capable of stretching the field and keeping defenses honest.
247 Sports' Brian Dohn had this takeaway in his 2022 scouting report:
"Explosive in open field with high-level speed to finish plays in open field. Takes snaps at running back, quarterback and receiver on offense. Smooth athlete with ability to churn out YAC. Good ball skills. Gets off line of scrimmage well and quickly gets into route. Comfortable playing in traffic. Has speed to get behind defensive [backs]. Willing to be physical at the top of routes and in challenging for 50-50 balls. Change of direction, burst and short-area quickness show best when playing edge or blitzing as linebacker. Impacts game in each phase... Elite level prospect with build to play early in college at Top 15 program. Potential to be early-round NFL draft selection."
Though Seldon hasn’t played on defense since his high school days, it’s still a big plus — he likely has a deeper understanding of how defenses operate. Seldon also brings explosive-play potential; in his senior season at Northumberland High School in Heathsville, Va., he hauled in 18 passes for 365 yards and five touchdowns. His utility makes him a combination that could make him a perfect fit for Virginia Tech’s scheme and a name to watch as the season unfolds.
No. 3 - Tucker Holloway
Tucker Holloway enters 2025 with a chance to become one of Virginia Tech’s top offensive threats, something that seemed far off a year ago. Holloway missed the entire 2024 season after suffering a right knee injury in spring practice, an untimely setback that forced him to redshirt just as he was building momentum in Blacksburg. Fully cleared now, he’s set to step back into a wide-open receiver room that’s lost Ali Jennings, Da’Quan Felton, and Stephen Gosnell.
Before the injury, Holloway made his biggest mark as an electric punt returner. In 2023, he ranked among the best in the nation, averaging nearly 13 yards per return and piling up 258 yards on 20 attempts — including a long of 66 yards against Old Dominion. That field-flipping ability earned him All-ACC Third Team honors and made him a weekly special teams X-factor. But Holloway’s game isn’t limited to returns. As a sophomore in 2023, he showed flashes as a receiver and even chipped in a 33-yard rushing touchdown against Virginia.
With the Hokies now needing new leaders at wideout, Holloway has a golden opportunity to carve out a prominent role on offense. His speed, vision, and experience give him the potential to be a playmaker, whether it’s on sweeps, slants or stretching the field on deeper routes. Just as importantly, his experience reading coverages and tracking punts could translate into more polished route running and a steady hand both in the receiving corps and as the team's returner.
If Holloway can stay healthy, he’ll give Tech a much-needed spark as both a return specialist and a experienced target in a rebuilt offense.