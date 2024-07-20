3 Most Underrated Virginia Tech Players on Defense in EA Sports College Football 25
Virginia Tech was rated as the 14th-best defense in the game, with an overall rating of 86. Dorian Strong (91), Antwuan Powell-Ryland (88), Aeneas Peebles (87), and Mansoor Delane (87) all received very high ratings, which is very well deserved. The cornerback duo of Dorian Strong and Mansoor Delane is probably one of the best in the entire game. Peebles and Powell-Ryland also hold it down on the defensive line, making Virginia Tech one of the best well-rounded defenses to play with.
It’s very true though, that some players did not get the same love. It’s natural to look away from some of the guys who aren’t necessarily stars, and that is probably what caused some of these ratings to be too low.
So what did EA Sports get wrong, who should’ve received a higher overall rating?
DT Kemari Copeland
This one seemed like a complete oversight by EA Sports, and it could be due to Copeland being a junior-college transfer. Copeland transferred to the Hokies from Iowa Western C.C., after attending Army West Point the year before. Copeland is as strong as they get, breaking Virginia Tech’s squat record by getting 10 reps of squatting 605 pounds — insane that a human can do that.
EA Sports must’ve not been aware of this, giving Copeland a 74 overall rating and an 84 overall strength rating. Copeland’s strength rating of 84, places him sixth among all defensive tackles at Virginia Tech. Copeland trails Josh Fuga (90), Kelvin Gilliam (88), Aeneas Peebles (86), Wilfried Pene (85), and Andrew Hanchuk (85) in strength which just seems like a total mishap. Maybe it wasn’t a conscious decision, and was truly just an oversight by EA Sports, but Copeland’s overall rating needs a boost, as does his strength rating.
ROLB Keli Lawson
Keli Lawson was an All-ACC Honorable Mention last year, leading the Virginia Tech Team in tackles. Lawson also tallied up seven tackles for loss, which put him sixth on the team. Lawson has so much versatility at the linebacker position, being very good in pass coverage, but also stopping the run fairly efficiently. Lawson had stats everywhere you can put them on defense last year, 2.5 sacks, one interception, six pass breakups, one forced fumble, and four quarterback hurries.
It’s obvious that Lawson is a huge part of what Chris Marve is trying to build on this defense, and it’s obvious a player like Lawson is so versatile and can play many positions. College Football 25 did not agree on the impact that Lawson had, giving him a low, but still respectable 78 overall rating. Which, is still low. So I took a deep dive into the other All-ACC Honorable Mention linebackers last year. D.J. Lundy of Florida State received an 84 overall rating, Jaylon Scott of NC State is now graduated, and TJ Quinn of Louisville also received an 84 overall ranking.
I think it’s fair to say that Lawson should be around the level of his peers in the game, and 78 is simply too low.
CB Dante Lovett
Lovett was another player that I thought deserved a much higher rating. Lovett was really solid in pass coverage last year, yes he may be overshadowed by Dorian Strong and Mansoor Delane, Lovett had a respectable 71.8 coverage rating by PFF (Pro Football Focus) last year. PFF graded him as 70.4 overall on defense, which is very solid, and it’s fair to assume from those grades that Lovett would’ve received a high-70s rating.
This was not true. Dante Lovett was disparaged by EA Sports, receiving a 72 overall rating, with a 73 man coverage and a 71 zone coverage. Braylon Johnson, another cornerback at Virginia Tech, received a 78 rating in man coverage, and an 82 rating in zone. This doesn’t make sense when comparing PFF grades, as Johnson had a 62.5 coverage rating last year, as opposed to Lovett’s 71.8. Braylon Johnson was a 75 overall, and Lovett should’ve been at least a 75 overall, maybe even higher. I would have loved to see Lovett get a 76-79 rating, but these ratings are subject to change and it is possible his rating changes throughout the year.