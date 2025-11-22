A Need-to-Know for Virginia Tech Football's Week 13 Clash with No. 14 Miami Today
Virginia Tech football embarks on its 11th and penultimate contest of the 2025 campaign today, facing off against the 14th-ranked Miami Hurricanes at noon in a showdown that could determine the ACC Championship game hopes for the latter. Here's how you can tune in and follow the contest:
TV: The game will be televised on ESPN with Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Louis Riddick (analyst) and Kris Budden (sidelines) on the call.
Date: Saturday, November 22, 2025
Time: 12 p.m. ET
Location: Lane Stadium (Blacksburg, Va.)
Today's game day notes:
Unlike last week, this matchup carries serious ACC title implications. Miami sits at two ACC losses and requires a victory against Virginia Tech to stay alive in its quest to reach the ACC title game. With the conference likely only sending one team to the College Football Playoff — the conference champion — the Hurricanes losing today takes another ACC squad out of the picture.
For Virginia Tech, the context is different. At 3-7, the Hokies are no longer in the postseason or conference conversation, but the matchup still offers purpose. Programs in this position often shift focus toward development, evaluation and incremental progress rather than standings. For Virginia Tech, that applies doubly so in a weekend where they're hosting double-digit recruits amid the announcement on Monday that James Franklin will be the team's next head coach.
A home game against a contender allows the staff to measure how younger players respond to a high-pressure environment, while veterans have a chance to steady the group and play for pride. Spoiling Miami’s path would not change Virginia Tech’s trajectory in the standings, but it would serve as a meaningful performance marker in a season that has featured uneven results. It would also represent a cathartic outcome from last year, where the Hokies lost, 38-34, on an overturned Hail Mary call.
Miami, meanwhile, cannot afford a misstep. A third conference loss ends its hopes of reaching Charlotte and would raise broader questions about the direction of the program in a year that began with higher expectations. The Hurricanes have shown flashes of strong play, but lapses in execution have kept them from separating within the league, which has six teams still eligible for the ACC title game. This matchup becomes less about style points and more about survival: winning to extend their shot for another week.
While only one team enters with something tangible to protect, both still have motivations that shape the tone of the game. Miami plays to preserve its season’s stakes; Virginia Tech plays to disrupt them and to establish a baseline for what its future could look like until Franklin.