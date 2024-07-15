ACC Football: 2024 ACC Football Championship Game Time Officially Set
The game time for the 2024 ACC Championship Game in Charlotte, NC has officially been set and it will remain at 8:00 p.m. EST and be televised by ABC.
This fall will be the first featuring 17 ACC football teams and for the second consecutive season, the league’s football championship game will showcase the top two teams based on regular-season conference winning percentage.
“There will be great anticipation throughout the season as our teams compete to earn a spot in the 2024 ACC Football Championship Game. We are thrilled it will once again be played in primetime on ABC and at Bank of America Stadium directly across from our conference office headquarters,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips. “We look forward to an incredible 2024 ACC Football season with our 17 programs collectively playing the toughest nonconference schedule in the country in addition to each team’s eight challenging league opponents.”
The 8 p.m. ET kickoff marks the 15th time in the last 16 years that the game will be held in primetime. Since its inception in 2005, a total of 13 different teams have competed in the championship game. Last season, No. 4 Florida State emerged victorious, defeating No. 14 Louisville 16-6 to secure its fifth ACC Football Championship Game title (2005, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2023) and its 16th ACC title.
Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, has hosted 13 of the last 14 ACC Football Championship Games. In 2018, an agreement was reached to keep the game in Charlotte through 2030. Excluding the 2020 game, which had limited attendance due to the pandemic, the ACC Football Championship Games at Bank of America Stadium have averaged nearly 70,000 fans in attendance. Since 2010, the ACC has had the second-highest average attendance of any Power 5 conference championship game.
The winner of the conference championship game has advanced to the National Championship Game or competed in the College Football Playoff in eight of the last 11 seasons, including two teams in 2020. The ACC has the second most football national titles over the last 11 years and is one of only two conferences with a .500 or better record in the first 10 years of the CFP.