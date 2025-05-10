ACC Football Offseason Report Cards
As the offseason ends, let's look at how every team performed in the spring transfer portal. Clemson and SMU represented the conference in last season's playoffs, but were both early exits. Some big names have moved in and out of the ACC. As the conference looks to return to prestige, these transfer portal performances
The conference has a spotlight brighter than ever after Cam Ward's electric campaign. The Washington State transfer was the first player selected first overall in the NFL Draft from the ACC since Jameis Winston in 2015. He highlighted a strong group of QBs with names like Cade Klubnik, Kevin Jennings, and Haynes King returning. New, exciting field generals have entered the conference, alongside some dynamic talents on both sides of the ball. With the portal quickly becoming the most crucial tool for programs, the ACC has begun to utilize it at its highest form.
Here's how every team graded out during their offseason.
Miami - A
Key Additions: Carson Beck, Xavier Lucas, David Blay Jr., Zechariah Poyser, Keelan Marion, Ethan O'Connor, Charles Brantley, CJ Daniels
Key Departures: Isaiah Horton, Emmanuel Karnley, Chris Johnson Jr., Riley Williams, Zaquan Patterson, Robert Stafford, Zion Nelson, Jaden Harris
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Gained
What's the best way to replace an All-American quarterback? Bring in one from a national championship team. Sure, he didn't start when he won his ring. Nor did he ever lead his team to a national championship. Beck had a rocky 2024 to say the least. He was arguably the best quarterback prospect going into the season. His play began to slide him so far down draft boards that he elected to stay another year in college. It was clear Georgia had plans with Gunner Stockton over Beck, so Miami became his new home. If they can get Beck at his 2023 form, this is a home run acquisition.
They filled the hole Isaiah Horton left with two of the top receivers in the portal. CJ Daniels and Keelan Marion were two of the conference-high nine four-star players they brought in. It seemed like every hole left by a departing player, they filled with comparable or better talent. After missing the playoffs last year, the Hurricanes have willed themselves back into contention for the conference title.
Florida State: B
Key Additions: Duce Robinson, James Williams, Luke Petitbon, Jeremiah Wilson, Micah Pettus, Jayson Jenkins, Deamontae Diggs, Squirrel White, Thommy Castellanos, Jaylen King
Key Departures: Patrick Payton, Luke Kromenhoek, Marvin Jones Jr., Malik Benson, TJ Ferguson, Hykeem Williams
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Lost, Technically
No matter how hard you try, it's impossible to forget the tumultuous 2024 Florida State Seminoles. After pleading to the playoff committee that they were cheated out of a spot in 2023's playoffs, they followed that up with one of the most disappointing campaigns in recent history. They saw 33 departures this offseason to 23 additions. However, at this point, how much is there to lose?
There are plenty of new faces for the Seminoles. Tommy Castellanos left Boston College after a rocky end to his relationship with the Eagles' coaching staff. Duce Robinson and Squirrel White provide some intriguing versatility to the receiving core in desperate need of it. They did their best to work on the trenches with Micah Pettus and Luke Petitbon. Overall, they had an overhaul. It wasn't anything special. That may not have been possible with how little interest there was in the program after 2024.
North Carolina: B+
Key Additions: Thaddeus Dixon, Daniel King, Khmori House, Pryce Yates, Smith Vilbert, D'Antre Robinson, Mikai Gbayor, Miles McVay, Christo Kelly, Gio Lopez, Aziah Johnson
Key Departures: Howard Sampson, Travis Shaw, Beau Atkinson, Amare Campbell, Joel Starlings, Ryan Browne, Jakiah Leftwich, DeAndre Boykins
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Gained
Bill Belichick's first offseason at Chapel Hill was a success. There was a ton of spring cleaning done, with 51 transfers departing. The 37 they brought in outweigh them in value. This was the most Belichick offseason possible. All but one four-star transfers were on defense. South Alabama's Gio Lopez may be forced into a starter role with Max Johnson recovering from injury. Outside of him, the QB room was wiped clean.
The Tar Heels may have one of the strongest defenses in college football next year. With Belichick's mind and the talent they've brought in, this is the deepest they've been on that side of the ball in a while. Offensively, we'll have to see how some of the players develop. While the lack of top talent hurts this class a little, this was an overall solid showing for North Carolina.
Virginia: A-
Key Additions: Monroe Mills, Chandler Morris, Emmanuel Karnley, Jahmal Edrine, Hunter Osborne, Cam Ross, Makilan Thomas, Kevin Wigenton II, Christian Charles, Daniel Kaelin
Key Departures: Malachi Fields, Blake Steen, Anthony Colandrea, Michael Diatta, Ben Smiley II, Malcolm Greene
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Gained
Good on you, Virginia. They didn't just outnumber your talent gained over lost, they got significantly better. Most of the players who lost were non-factors going into 2025. However, they did lose their prized possession. Malachi Fields was one of the best receiver prospects in the portal. He departed for the Fighting Irish. Blake Steen was projected to continue his role as a starting tackle before he announced his commitment to Mississippi State, but that's where the negatives end.
They improved at quarterback, bringing in Chandler Morris as their new general. Anthony Colandrea was a fun athlete, but was an inconsistent passer who would've walked into a tough competition in 2025. Morris will be throwing to fellow transfers Cam Ross and Jahmal Edrine, who serve as quality replacements for the talent they lost in Fields. They spent a good deal improving their pass protection with Monroe Mills and Kevin Wigenton II. Defensively, they mainly focused on depth. The lack of impact on that side of the all hurts this class a tad. However, they still had a very productive offseason.
Georgia Tech: B
Key Additions: Eric Rivers, Akelo Stone, Malachi Hosley, A.J. Hoffler, Malachi Carney, Jon Mitchell
Key Departures: Eric Singleton Jr., Romello Height, Corey Robinson II, Anthony Carrie, Zach Pyron, Taye Seymore
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Lost
Replace one Eric with another, right? This was the optimum of a lateral offseason. They made some splashes with Eric Rivers and Akelo Stone. They aimed to get deeper, but still lost more talent. Eric Singleton, Romello Height, and Corey Robinson II were key players they wanted to retain. Losing them severely hurts their upside for next year.
However, they still added good talent. The core of their team is still together, and they have focused on recruiting heavily. While the upside of this class isn't there, all the players fit the Yellow Jackets' brand of football.
Louisville: B+
Key Additions: Miller Moss, Mahamane Moussa, Clev Lubin, TreyShun Hurry, Corey Gordon Jr., Davon Mitchell, Kalib Perry, Bobby Golden
Key Departures: Monroe Mills, Mason Reiger, Jamari Johnson, Ben Perry, Cataurus Hicks, Darius Thomas, Devin Neal
Gained of Lost More this Offseason: Gained
The Cardinals focused on offense. The addition of Miller Moss is the highlight of the class. Moss was a good passer for the Trojans last year. Unfortunately, USC just didn't have the spotlight they had the year prior with Caleb Williams. TreyShun Hurry and Bobby Golden will have some big roles to fill after Louisville lost Tai Felton and Ja'Corey Brooks departed for the league.
They were relatively lateral in the trenches. Almost every loss was replaced, but wasn't improved. Mahamane Moussa is a nice addition to the interior offensive line. Louisville snagged a heavily underrated playmaker on defense. Clev Lubin could turn into a very productive pass rusher. If he can build off his 9.5 sack season with Coastal Carolina, he could be a force in the ACC.
California: C+
Key Additions: Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Mark Hamper, Hezekiah Masses, TJ Bush, Kendrick Raphael, Devin Brown, Leon Bell, Dazmin James
Key Departures: Fernando Mendoza, Jaydn Ott, Nyziah Hunter, Jaivian Thomas, Jack Endries, Mikey Matthews, Tobia Merriweather, Josiah Martin
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Lost
Look away Cal fans. This was the definition of gutting an offense. The Golden Bears arguably lost the best QB in the portal in Fernando Mendoza. Jadyn Ott was an exciting back who will be greatly appreciated in Oklahoma. They also lost their top receivers in Nyziah Hunter and Jack Endries.
They landed a five-star quarterback in Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, but he's a true freshman. He'll have to grow alongside an unproven offense. They did well on defense by adding guys like Hezekiah Masses and TJ Bush. The questions on offense are just too overwhelming. 2025 doesn't look bright for the Golden Bears.
SMU: B
Key Additions: Marcellus Barnes Jr., DJ Warner, Chris Johnson Jr., Addison Nichols, Jeffrey M'ba, Joshua Bates, Jahkai Lang, Zion Nelson, Tyler Van Dyke
Key Departures: Preston Stone, Eric Taylor, LJ Johnson Jr., Jaylan Knighton, Mike Yoan Sandjo-Njiki
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Gained
The Mustangs were the shock of 2024. They came into the ACC and dominated. They're retaining most of their key talent and weren't too active in the portal. Chris Johnson Jr. may end up as the lead back with Breshard Smith gone. Tyler Van Dyke will serve as Kevin Jennings backup, giving the room an experienced passer in case injury causes Jennings trouble.
This class mainly served as a depth builder. Marcellus Barnes Jr. could end up a starter at corner. DJ Warner will likely see his fair share of snaps, too. Jeffrey M'ba was a top JUCO prospect in 2022. He struggled to find his fit, but he is a freak athlete. He could end up blossoming into a bigger role with the Mustangs. This class doesn't change much for SMU, but they did get better.
Syracuse: B
Key Additions: TJ Ferguson, Kam Pringle, Johntay Cook II, Steve Angeli, Rickie Collins, Chris Peal, Naquil Betrand, Austin Collins
Key Departures: Maraad Watson, Trebor Pena, J'Onre Reed, Marcellus Barnes Jr., Jayden Bellamy
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Lost
This was a very hot and cold offseason. On one hand, they added competition at positions you needed to. Bolstering up the trenches with TJ Ferguson and protecting your passer with Kam Pringle are great starts. The competition between Steve Angeli and Rickie Collins will be intriguing to watch, with Kyle McCord off to the NFL.
On the other hand, they lost a lot of upside. Maraad Watson has been an effective piece on the interior and was hands down the most important piece the Orange needed to retain. Trebor Pena was their best active receiver, and now he's a Nittany Lion. They lost a little too much upside for comfort, but the depth they gained is important.
Wake Forest: B-
Key Additions: Fa'alili Fa'amoe, Deshawn Purdie, Ashaad Williams, Carlos Hernandez, Devin Kylany, Robby Ashford, Reginald Vick Jr., Sawyer Racanelli
Key Departures: Horatio Fields, Luke Petitbon, Jamare Glasker, Donavon Greene, Deuce Alexander, Keagan Trost, Jeremy Hecklinski
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Lost
The Washington State to Wake Forest pipeline is not something people thought existed. Fa'alili Fa'amoe, Carlos Hernandez, and Devin Kylany are all some of the school's biggest acquisitions. However, that's not too great when you look at the competition around the ACC. They'll see what they get out of Deshawn Purdie. He's got plenty of time left to develop, but will likely receive close competition from Robby Ashford.
The Demon Deacons lost a lot of talent. They lost their top three receivers in Horatio Fields, Donavon Greene, and Deuce Alexander. Luke Petitbon allowed just one sack in 2024, the most among centers in the ACC. They added more than they lost, but not enough to outweigh the talent they lost both short and long term.
Virginia Tech: B
Key Additions: Cameron Seldon, Kyle Altuner, Braydon Bennett, James Djonkham, Tyson Flowers, Kody Huisman, Terion Stewart, Sherrod Covil Jr., Donovan Green, Ben Bell, Jordan Bass
Key Departures: Xavier Chaplin, Braelin Moore, Mansoor Delane, Jalen Stroman, Mose Phillips III, Keli Lawson, Sam Brumfield, Chance Fitzgerald, Malachi Thomas, Davi Belfort
Gained or Losst More this Offseason: Lost
The Hokies had a rough start to the portal season. Xavier Chaplin and Braelin Moore were the two bright spots on a shaky offensive line unit in 2024. Mansoor Delane was expected to depart in the draft but decided to play out his final year at LSU alongside Moore. Their secondary took more hits with the losses of Mose Phillips III, Jalen Stroman, and Keli Lawson. Malachi Thomas and Chance Fitzgerald never got their shot at a full-time role and left an offense in need of talent.
However, the second half of the offseason was productive for Virginia Tech. Cameron Seldon is an uber-athletic weapon that can replace the speed they lost in Jaylin Lane. Donovan Green joins him in adding some experience downfield. The running back room is now extremely deep with Braydon Bennett and Terion Stewart taking over. Their addition of Matt Moore as offensive-line coach has opened the door for multiple new linemen, highlighted by Kyle Altuner. They lost value at the end of the day, but they brought in some high upside pieces that could shine for multiple seasons.
Stanford: C
Key Additions: Caden High, Niki Prongos, C.J. Williams, Brendan Doyle, Hunter Barth, Jordan Washington, Ben Gulbranson, Dylan Rizk
Key Departures: David Bailey, Julian Neal, Emmett Mosley V, Ashton Daniels, Trevor Mayberry, Ismael Cise, Jshawn Frausto-Ramos
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Lost
Stanford was wiped clean this offseason. Their offense was picked apart with the loss of Ashton Davis, Emmett Mosley V, and Ismael Cise. They lost their top tackle in David Bailey and a potential NFL talent in Julian Neal.
They did bring in some competition in the wideout room in Caden High and C.J. Williams, but this will likely be a weak unit in 2025. Quarterback remains a major question with Dylan Rizk and Ben Gulbranson being lackluster options. Stanford may not have had the facilities to bring high-end talent, but a little initiative to replace quality starters would've been nice to see.
NC State: C-
Key Additions: Brian Nelson II, Jaren Sensabaugh, Sterling Dixon, Joseph Adedire, Jalen Grant, Tra Thomas, Sabastian Harsh, JJ Johnson, Jamel Johnson
Key Departures: KC Concepcion, Brandon Cisse, Tamarcus Cooley, Bishop Fitzgerald, Redd Hibbler, Kamal Bonner, Dacari Collins, Kendrick Raphael, Robby Martin
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Lost
The Wolfpack lost some of its alphas on both sides of the ball. KC Concepcion has been a premier pass-catcher in the ACC. So losing him to the Aggies will leave a massive hole in a relatively inexperienced receiver core. Brandon Cisse, Tamarcus Cooley, Bishop Fitzgerald, Redd Hibbler, and Kamal Bonner are all quality defensive talents that NC State would've loved to have in 2025. Unfortunately, they were picked apart by Power Four schools.
They tried their best to make up for their losses on defense with Brian Nelson II, Jaren Sensabaugh, and Sterling Dixon. Those talents are all starters, but not as good options as the guys they had before. The recruitment will have to be what shines through for NC State after a weak transfer portal performance.
Pittsburgh: B-
Key Additions: Deuce Spann, Cataurus Hicks, Blaine Spires, Kendall Stanley, Jaeden Moore, Zion Ferguson
Key Departures: Sincere Edwards, Ryland Gandy, Julian Dugger, Andy Jean, Nate Yarnell, Jordan Bass, Rodney Hammond Jr.
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Lost
The Panthers were pretty quiet this offseason, but still made some impactful moves. They added wide receiver depth with Deuce Spann and Cataurus Hicks. Blaine Spires could be the piece to replace departing edge Sincere Edwards.
At the end of the day, though, they still lost more than they brought in. The bulk of the value was in the players they gained. They're still running out most of their starters from 2024, so development will be the key for the Panthers in 2025. While they lost some starters on defense, they did their due diligence to replace them with experienced or high-upside pieces.
Boston College: B-
Key Additions: Jason Hewlett, Ty Lockwood, Dylan Lonergan, VJ Wilkins, E'Lla Boykin, Makai Byerson, Amir Johnson
Key Departures: Tommy Castellanos, Ryan Turner, Sione Hala, Jerand Bradley, George Rooks, Ryan Boultwood, Khalil Ali
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Neither
This one's different. The Eagles burned the bridge between them and starter Tommy Castellanos. As he left to lead the Seminoles, Bill O'Brien used his old Alabama connections to find a new quarterback. He brought in Dylan Lonergan from the Crimson Tide, alongside tight end Ty Lockwood. Lonergan was likely never going to see the field with Alabama. Boston College should provide more opportunities. VJ Wilkins is a relatively unknown receiver out of Campbell, looking to make an impact in the ACC.
The additions of Jason Hewlett and E'Lla Boykin are intriguing. Both are inexperienced as Power Four starters. However, they both have the traits to be developed into more than capable pieces for the Eagles going forward. That doesn't disguise the talent they lost. They lost some spark on defense with Ryan Turner departing. Sione Hala and George Rooks were gearing up for more playing time this year. Instead, they'll look to make an impact elsewhere. Overall, this offseason was 50/50. They lost some starters, but still gained enough for them not to hurt too much. This transfer portal season overall did nothing impactful for the Eagles, for better or for worse.
Duke: B+
Key Additions: Darian Mensah, Andrel Anthony, Caleb Weaver, Cooper Barkate, Anderson Castle, Jordan Larsen
Key Departures: Maalik Murphy, Star Thomas, Grayson Loftis, Montreze Smith, James Pogorelc
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: Gained
The Blue Devils knew who they wanted and got them. People still question why Maalilk Murphy left Duke after such a good campaign as a full-time starter. They arguably got an upgrade with Darian Mensah, though. Mensah was productive at Tulane and was one of the highest-rated QBs in a competitive class. Bringing Andrel Anthony from Oklahoma into a competitive receiver room will bring the most out of him. Anderson Castle could have a sneaky good season after being lost in the depth chart at Appalachian State.
The loss of Star Thomas will hurt production in the backfield, but he wasn't strikingly efficient. There isn't a lot of substance with this class, but Duke had a strong class nonetheless. They showed that volume isn't everything in the portal, capitalizing on their top targets.
Clemson: N/A
Key Additions: Will Heldt, Tristan Smith, Jeremiah Alexander
Key Departures: Tre Williams, Troy Stellato, Sherrod Covil Jr., Noble Johnson, A.J. Hoffler
Gained or Lost More this Offseason: N/A
Swinney is really never going to utilize the transfer portal correctly. Yes, he got a four-star transfer in Will Heldt. He was one of three transfers compared to the eight leaving. They're a farm-system school, so this is to the surprise of no one. Maybe it's for the betterment of the ACC. They have the pull to get all the talent they want. They would just rather spend that on recruits.
It's just how the Tigers roll. It would be easy to give them a bad grade, but are they even trying at this point? Brownie points to them for actually investing some capital into the portal. They still lost some potential starters, but they likely wouldn't have entered the portal if they knew Swinney would give them a real chance to shine. The respectable thing to do is to give them a percipatory "N/A" and hope they actually try next year, even though we all know that's not happening.