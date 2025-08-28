All Hokies

ACC Football: Predicting Every Week One Matchup

Here's how week one is going to go in the ACC.

Oct 17, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) throws a touchdown during the second quarter against the Boston College Eagles at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
College football is back.

This is one of the most loaded Week 1 college football slates in recent memory. There are huge Week 1 matchups across the weekend, particularly in the ACC. Clemson vs LSU, Virginia Tech vs South Carolina, Florida State vs Alabama and Georgia Tech vs Colorado are just a handful of the week one ACC matchups we'll see this weekend.

Today, we're going to predict the outcome of every week one ACC game, starting with the two Thursday games.

Thursday

East Carolina at N.C. State

N.C. State should be one of the better teams in the ACC this season, and they open the year up against their in-state rivals. I don't foresee them having too much trouble with the Pirates tonight.

Score: N.C. State 34, ECU 14

Elon at Duke

Duke should get the season started with an easy win against Elon, but they need to make sure they don't overlook the Phoenix with a big-time Week 2 matchup against Illinois looming.

Score: Duke 31, Elon 13

Friday

Kennesaw State at Wake Forest

Wake Forest is projected to be one of the worst teams in the ACC this year, but there's no reason to think Kennesaw State can pull off this upset.

Score: Wake Forest 30, Kennesaw State 3

Saturday

Syracuse vs No. 24 Tennessee

The first ranked matchup of the week comes when Syracuse plays Tennessee in Atlanta on Saturday. Both teams lost their starting quarterbacks and have to replace a lot of talent, and while I believe in Fran Brown, I think the Vols take care of business.

Score: Tennessee 27, Syracuse 21

Duquesne at Pitt

There's not a whole lot to like about the Duquesne football program. Pitt should get an easy win here.

Score: Pitt 48, Duquesne 6

Fordham at Boston College

This is another game where the ACC team should have no problem taking care of business. Boston College wins big in week one.

Score: Boston College 41, Fordham 3

Eastern Kentucky at Louisville

Louisville fans hope this team can contend for the ACC title. They're talented enough to do so, and get the season started off with a lopsided victory against Eastern Kentucky.

Score: Louisville 45, Eastern Kentucky 10

No. 8 Alabama vs Florida State

After an abysmal year in 2024, Florida State has to open the season up against Alabama. This game will be played at Doak S. Campbell Stadium, and while I think there's a slight chance the Noles can upset the Tide, I'm still leaning Alabama.

Score: Alabama 38, Florida State 28

Coastal Carolina at Virginia

UVA's football program has been in the gutter for a few years now, and they really need to start 2025 off on the right foot. They get Coastal Carolina in a home game to open the season, and they should be able to get the job done.

Score: UVA 27, Coastal Carolina 17

No. 9 LSU at No. 4 Clemson

The biggest showdown of the weekend for the ACC comes on Saturday night when LSU travels to Clemson in a battle between the two Tiger teams. Clemson might have the best roster in college football, but LSU has greatly improved its roster, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Clemson are the favorites in this one, but I think Brian Kelly and the Tigers finally win an opener, and they do so with a walk-off field goal.

Score: LSU 30, Clemson 27

East Texas A&M at SMU

SMU enters year two in the ACC with high expectations. They made the College Football Playoffs in 2024 and will look to do so again in 2025. They get off to a great start against East Texas A&M.

Score: SMU 55, East Texas A&M 3

Cal at Oregon State

The Golden Bears are going to be bottom feeders in the ACC this season, and they start their year on the road against a former conference opponent, Oregon State. It could be a close game, but Oregon State takes it.

Score: Oregon State 24, Cal 17

Sunday

Virginia Tech vs No. 13 South Carolina

Virginia Tech will travel to Atlanta to play No. 13 South Carolina at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Gamecocks have CFP aspirations, but the Hokies are looking to start the season off with a big upset. There's a lot to like about Virginia Tech's chances in this game, but ultimately, LaNorris Sellers is too much for them to overcome.

Score: South Carolina 27, Virginia Tech 21

No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 10 Miami

Another huge matchup for the ACC this weekend is No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 10 Miami. The Fighting Irish made the National Championship a year ago, but have a ton of talent to replace. Miami lost first overall pick Cam Ward to the NFL, but brought in former Georgia QB Carson Beck to replace him. This should be a very close game, but Miami edges out Notre Dame to open the season.

Score: Miami 38, Notre Dame 35

Monday

TCU at North Carolina

The Bill Belichick era begins in Chapel Hill with a showdown against TCU. It will be interesting to see what Belichick's team looks like in year one, but the Horned Frogs are projected to be one of the best teams in the Big 12, and likely get the job done against the Tar Heels.

Score: TCU 28, UNC 20

