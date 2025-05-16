ACC Head Coach Power Rankings: Ranking All 17 ACC Football Coaches Ahead of the 2025 Season
17. Frank Reich (Stanford)
Reich has been appointed as Stanford's interim head coach for the 2025 season following Troy Taylor's dismissal. With a deep NFL background, including his most recent tenure as the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts from 2018 to 2021, Reich now transitions to the collegiate level. His connection to Stanford general manager Andrew Luck — who played under Reich during his final NFL season and is also a Stanford alumnus — adds an intriguing dynamic. While Reich's role is expected to be temporary, his leadership could offer the Cardinal a much-needed reset.
16. Jake Dickert (Wake Forest)
Dickert is stepping into his first season as head coach of the Demon Deacons after leading Washington State for the past four years where he compiled a 23-20 record. Wake Forest has struggled in recent seasons, finishing 4-8 in each of the last two years. Hiring Dickert aims to help turn things around.
15. Tony Elliott (Virginia)
Before stepping into the head coach role at Virginia, Elliott spent over a decade at Clemson, serving as the running backs coach from 2011 to 2013 and later as co-offensive coordinator from 2014 to 2021. His tenure at Virginia has presented challenges, with only six wins in his first two seasons. However, he showed improvement last season, guiding the team to five victories, including a ranked win at No. 23 Pittsburgh.
14. Brent Pry (Virginia Tech)
With high expectations following a 7-6 season and the program's first bowl game win since 2016, the Hokies underachieved under Pry last season, finishing 6-7 with a loss in the Duke's Mayo Bowl to Minnesota. Despite losing seven games, five of those defeats came by just one score, while their six wins were secured by a dominant overall margin of 199-82. Inconsistency still prevails, and Pry must improve in close contests if he hopes to position Virginia Tech at the top of the ACC.
13. Justin Wilcox (California)
Coaching California since 2017, Wilcox navigated his first season in the ACC, leading the Golden Bears to a 6-7 record and securing a bowl game appearance for the second consecutive year. Despite finishing 2-6 in conference play, the Golden Bears showcased they could hold their own, narrowly falling to No. 8 Miami (39-38) and No. 22 Pittsburgh (17-15).
12. Bill O'Brien: Boston College
O’Brien brings extensive NFL experience to Boston College. His recent collegiate coaching resume includes a two-year stint as Penn State’s head coach (2012–2013) and serving as Alabama’s offensive coordinator from 2021 to 2022, proving his adaptability across multiple levels. Last season, he led the Eagles to a 7-6 record and secured their first AP Top 25 appearance since 2018. With many destinations as of recently, O'Brien looks to stay and help rebuild the Eagles program.
11. Manny Diaz: Duke
Returning to the ACC as a head coach for the first time since his tenure at Miami (2018–2021), Diaz had a successful debut season at Duke, leading the Blue Devils to nine wins — tying the record for most victories by a first-year head coach in program history. His aggressive defensive schemes had an immediate impact, with Duke ranking second nationally in tackles for loss per game and fourth in sacks per game. To note, Duke's schedule was relatively light, and they struggled against ranked opponents, falling to both Miami and SMU. You can't overlook a strong season, as Diaz looks to lead Duke in his second year with the Blue Devils.
10. Fran Brown: Syracuse
Projected to win around seven games in 2024, Brown shattered expectations in his first season at Syracuse, leading the Orange to a 10-3 record, their first AP Top 25 finish and first bowl victory all since 2018. His ability to recruit top-tier talent — recently shown in quarterback Kyle McCord, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft — has already reshaped the program’s trajectory. Syracuse secured wins over ranked opponents, including Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh and Miami, proving Brown’s ability to compete at a high level. However, sustaining success in the ACC will be no easy task, especially with Syracuse facing one of the toughest schedules in the nation next season. Brown’s ability to build on this momentum will be the true test of his early tenure.
9. Bill Belichick: North Carolina
Widely regarded as the greatest NFL coach in history, Belichick is stepping into the college football scene for the first time in his career at 72 years old. His NFL legacy — marked by six Super Bowl victories, the most of any head coach — speaks for itself. However, how well his NFL experience translates to the college level remains uncertain. For now, he finds himself positioned in the middle of the rankings.
8. Brent Key: Georgia Tech
Key has revitalized Georgia Tech, leading the Yellow Jackets to back-to-back seven-win seasons over the past two seasons — their first consecutive winning campaigns since 2013-2014. Drawing from his experience as an offensive line coach at Alabama and his deep ties to Georgia Tech as a former player, Key has shaped a coaching philosophy rooted in toughness and development, helping restore the program to compete.
7. Dave Doeren: North Carolina State
Since taking over in 2013, Doeren has cemented his place as the winningest coach in NC State history with 87 victories. He has guided the Wolfpack into the AP Top 25 in seven of the last eight seasons, solidifying their status as a consistent contender. However, 2025 marked just the third losing season of his tenure. Despite the setback, NC State remains a formidable force in the ACC and looks to rebound this season Doeren's leadership.
6. Pat Narduzzi: Pittsburgh
Narduzzi has kept Pittsburgh consistently competitive in the ACC, building a program defined by a strong defense. Since taking over as head coach in 2015, he has led Pittsburgh to an ACC Championship and two ACC Coastal Division titles. His 72 wins with the Panthers make him the second-winningest coach in program history. Narduzzi has also developed NFL-caliber talent at a high rate, with 17 players drafted from 2021-2024 — the second-most in the ACC during that span.
5. Mario Cristobal: Miami
In his third season at Miami, Cristobal has cemented his reputation as a recruiting powerhouse, consistently bringing in top talent to the Hurricanes. His impact was most evident in the 2025 NFL Draft, where Miami produced the No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Cam Ward. While Cristobal reached 10 wins for the first time in his tenure, concerns remain about Miami’s performance relative to its talent level — particularly given his 0-2 record in bowl games, including a recent loss to Iowa State in the Pop-Tart Bowl. Nonetheless, Cristobal’s recruiting dominance — leading the ACC’s 2025 class per 247 Sports — keeps Miami firmly in the national spotlight.
4. Mike Norvell: Florida State
Following a 23-4 run between 2022 and 2023, Norvell was a clear-cut top coach in the ACC. However, a 2-10 collapse last season has cast some doubt, as the Seminoles were expected to win at least nine games. Despite the downturn, his strong recruiting and past achievements still cement his place at the top of the conference.
3. Rhett Lashlee: SMU
After serving as SMU’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2017-2018, Lashlee took on the same role at Miami from 2020 to 2021 before returning to SMU in 2022 as head coach. With the Mustangs joining the ACC last season, Lashlee has rapidly transformed them into a true powerhouse — not just within the conference but across college football — all while facing their hardest strength of schedule since 1995. With consecutive 11-win seasons and an ACC Championship appearance in SMU's first season in the conference, Lashlee has proven very early in his first year as a head coach in the ACC.
2. Jeff Brohm: Louisville
In his first season with Louisville in 2023, Brohm guided the Cardinals to its first 10-win season since joining the ACC. He followed that start with a nine-win season, capped off by a win over Washington in the Sun Bowl. His impact on the program in just two seasons has been evident, positioning Louisville as a top contender in the ACC for the 2025 season.
1. Dabo Swinney: Clemson
Coaching the Tigers since 2009 as the head coach, Swinney has not only established himself as the best coaches in the ACC, but one of the top coaches in college football. Under Swinney, Clemson has reached a bowl game every season, secured two national championships and made its fifth College Football Playoff appearance last season. His 17-year tenure also includes nine ACC Championship victories, with the most recent coming this past season and seven of the last 10 years.