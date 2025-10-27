ACC Power Rankings Entering Week 10: How Far Did the Hokies Climb?
ACC play continues to heat up as we head into week 10 of the 2025 season.
Five ACC squads sit above six wins; four of those teams are in the top-20 in the AP Top 25 poll. The teams in the middle of the pack have shortened the gap between themselves and the bowl-hopeful teams. Clemson, Florida State and Duke were on byes this week. As for the remaining teams who played, here's where they did — or didn't move — in our ACC power rankings after week nine.
Haynes King’s Heisman campaign is gaining momentum as Georgia Tech continues its impressive run. Despite being one of the few remaining undefeated teams, the Yellow Jackets sit eighth in the AP poll behind several teams who have accumulated a loss. This is the most complete Georgia Tech team in decades.
King may not be producing eye-popping numbers, but his impact on Georgia Tech’s success is undeniable. He’s become one of the most valuable players in college football, thriving under Brent Key’s direction. King’s skill set fits seamlessly within the Yellow Jackets’ system, elevating the entire offense. Georgia Tech’s ground game has carried much of the load, as seen in their recent win over Syracuse, yet the team continues to roll. With a matchup against Georgia looming, national attention on the Jackets is only growing.
The Hurricanes handled Stanford after the Cardinal's upset of Florida State.
Miami delivered a much-needed performance in its latest outing, even as the Hurricanes slipped slightly in the AP poll. Signal-caller Carson Beck was efficient despite a lighter workload, while Mark Fletcher powered the offense with 106 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Their upcoming matchup against SMU carries potential as a trap game, though the Mustangs enter after a difficult week. If Miami sustains this level of play, it should remain among the ACC’s and the nation’s most competitive programs.
The return of a healthy Isaac Brown has elevated the Cardinals’ offense. Brown is averaging eight yards per carry this season, ranking second in the ACC in rushing despite missing time earlier in the year. His performance against Boston College — 200 yards and a touchdown on just 14 carries — underscored his impact. Keyjuan Brown added 95 yards and a score in support. While Louisville’s production has fluctuated, a healthier lineup gives the Cardinals a legitimate case as one of the conference’s most complete offenses.
Virginia’s rise in the AP poll comes as a surprise after narrowly escaping an upset against one of the ACC’s weaker teams. That result doesn’t diminish what the Cavaliers have shown this season — a consistent ability to execute in close games and finish strong in the fourth quarter and overtime. Tony Elliott appears to be realizing the potential he displayed during his Clemson tenure, and his team continues to find ways to win. Still, the performance against North Carolina raised questions. With a road test against a motivated Cal team ahead, Virginia must stay focused to avoid a setback.
Since turning to true freshman Mason Heintschel, Pitt has been torrid. In just four starts, Heintschel has emerged as a legitimate Freshman All-American candidate. While his completion rate against NC State left room for improvement, his production outweighed any inefficiency, throwing for 423 yards and three touchdowns. The Panthers also found balance on the ground; Ja’Kyrian Turner and Desmond Reid combined for 103 yards and three scores. Pitt enters its matchup with Stanford as the favorite but faces a difficult stretch afterward, including Notre Dame and the ACC’s top contenders. The Panthers appear ready for the challenge.
Wake Forest has been one of the ACC’s biggest surprises this season. After spending the early weeks near the bottom of the rankings, the Demon Deacons have turned things around in conference play. Saturday’s win over SMU was far from clean — both teams struggled to find rhythm. However, Wake Forest ultimately handed the Mustangs their first regular-season loss since joining the league. Despite dealing with injuries, the Deacons found a way to finish. Tailback Demond Claiborne wasn’t as efficient as in previous outings, yet his effort reflected a resilient, well-coached group that continues to exceed early expectations.
The Blue Devils sat on a bye in week nine. As they go into their matchup versus the Tigers with an extra week of preparation, there's plenty of reflection to be had on their loss to Georgia Tech.
Darian Mensah and Duke’s offense were central to the team’s efforts in that matchup. Mensah produced one of his strongest performances of the season, finishing with 373 yards and two touchdowns. Despite his effort, Georgia Tech proved difficult to contain. The Blue Devils struggled to pressure King on dropbacks and were unable to limit his effectiveness in the backfield, allowing him to rush for 120 yards. While the game highlighted Duke’s competitiveness, the Yellow Jackets pulled away in the fourth quarter. Even with the loss, Duke remains a capable team and is on track to secure bowl eligibility.
SMU suffered its first loss to an ACC opponent, and few would have predicted Wake Forest to hand them the defeat. The Demon Deacons have exceeded expectations, while SMU has struggled with consistency. Quarterback Kevin Jennings appeared uncomfortable throughout the game, and limited production in the passing game hindered opportunities for the running game. Despite the competitive nature of the matchup, the Mustangs ultimately fell short in a game they likely expected to win.
NC State has been difficult to predict this season in the ACC. Some weeks, the Wolfpack look poised for a run at the conference title; in others, they struggle to maintain consistency. Their offense, highlighted by Hollywood Smothers and C.J. Bailey, has shown flashes, but the defense struggled against Pitt. The Panthers established control early, taking advantage of minimal pressure on Heintschel to build a decisive lead. Keeping pace with an efficient passing attack proved challenging. With a matchup against Georgia Tech on the horizon, NC State will need defensive adjustments to contend with Haynes King and the Yellow Jackets.
Cal’s position in the 10–14 range reflects the challenge of ranking teams in that tier. The Golden Bears have benefited from a favorable schedule but took a hit in their loss to a struggling Virginia Tech team. On Friday, Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele had an inconsistent performance in double overtime but made several timely plays, particularly working the middle of the field more effectively than earlier in the season. Kendrick Raphael added three touchdowns, complementing Sagapolutele’s 286 passing yards. Cal will need to carry that momentum against Virginia, though the Cavaliers’ success in late-game situations presents a significant challenge for the true freshman quarterback.
Clemson had a bye this week, giving the team additional preparation time for its matchup with Duke. Despite talent across the roster, the Tigers have struggled to maintain consistency this season, highlighted by their recent loss to SMU. Injuries have compounded the challenges: wide receiver Bryan Wesco Jr., Clemson’s leading receiver, is out for the season, while offensive lineman Colin Sadler’s availability remains uncertain. With a potent passing attack awaiting them this week, the Tigers face a difficult test as they look to regain momentum after a disappointing start to ACC play.
Stanford suffered a decisive loss to Miami, but the outcome was largely expected given the talent advantage on the Hurricanes’ roster. The Cardinal’s strong performance against Florida State earlier in the season remains a highlight. Quarterback Cole Tabb continues to perform well, though Miami’s defense limited the passing game on Friday. Stanford will maintain its current ranking for now, but the upcoming matchup with Pitt presents a significant test and could affect their standing moving forward.
Florida State spent its bye week reflecting on the unexpected loss to Stanford, a game that was widely considered winnable. The Seminoles have faced setbacks, including the injury to quarterback Tommy Castellanos, which has impacted their competitiveness in ACC play. After a strong start to the season, recent results have been disappointing, and the program’s trajectory remains uncertain. With a strong Wake Forest team upcoming, Florida State will have an opportunity to rebound. The next few games will be important in determining the team’s standing within the conference and the direction of the program under head coach Mike Norvell.
Virginia Tech secured its first overtime victory since the six-overtime win against North Carolina in 2019. While the win provided a boost of momentum, the team has faced inconsistency before, particularly on defense. Heading into the matchup with NC State, questions arose about how the Hokies would handle an offense capable of high scoring. They performed well in that game, but struggled in subsequent contests, highlighting ongoing challenges in maintaining consistent defensive execution.
Against Cal, an elevated offensive effort was necessary. Kyron Drones accounted for five touchdowns, and the Hokies amassed 357 rushing yards, led by Marcellous Hawkins’ 167-yard outing. Despite a costly interception in the end zone, Drones rebounded to finish the game effectively. While this win won’t dramatically alter Virginia Tech’s standing in the ACC, it demonstrates the team’s potential when executing at a high level. Consistency remains a challenge, but victories like this can serve as a foundation for improvement. In the broader ACC landscape, the Hokies are still developing, though this performance offers a glimpse of progress.
The Tar Heels came close to a major upset against Virginia. North Carolina's defense, guided by Bill Belichick, played well. Gio Lopez delivered a strong performance, nearly leading UNC to what would have been their most significant win of the season. Despite the loss, UNC displayed its most complete performance of the year, showing improvement on both sides of the ball and highlighting the team’s potential as the season progresses.
Syracuse has struggled without starting quarterback Steve Angeli, and his absence proved costly against Georgia Tech. While Rickie Collins showed improvement in the passing game, turnovers remained an issue, and the Orange were unable to keep pace with the Yellow Jackets. Syracuse faces one of the toughest remaining schedules in the ACC, despite having a roster that has struggled to consistently compete. The team will need to address both offensive consistency and ball security to remain competitive under Fran Brown’s leadership as the season progresses.
Boston College showed its most productive offensive performance since week one, with improved passing helping to open opportunities for Jordan McDonald on the ground. Quarterback Grayson James had an uneven outing but demonstrated a willingness to push the offense downfield. Despite the scoring, the defense struggled to contain Louisville, which built an early lead. Looking ahead, Boston College faces a challenging matchup against Notre Dame. While the team still has areas to improve, wins like this provide momentum, and James’ performance highlights potential for growth as the Eagles continue through the ACC schedule.