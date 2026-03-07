Virginia Tech's Losing Skid Continues With Blowout Loss to No. 5 Georgia Tech

A lengthy night at Mac Nease Baseball Park at Russ Chandler Stadium ended in a lopsided result Friday as No. 3 Georgia Tech erupted for eight runs in the first inning and never looked back, defeating Virginia Tech 16–1 in a game that stretched more than five hours due to a rain delay in the third inning.

The Yellow Jackets (13–1, 1-0 ACC) collected 13 hits and capitalized on early pitching struggles from the Hokies (7-6, 0-1 ACC).

Virginia Tech actually threatened first. Treyson Hughes opened the game with a single to center and Nick Locurtofollowed with another base hit, giving the Hokies two runners on with no outs. But Georgia Tech starter Tate McKee worked out of the jam, striking out Ethan Ball before inducing a groundout and flyout to end the inning.

Georgia Tech immediately seized control in the bottom half.

Virginia Tech starter Ethan Grim struggled to find command, and the Yellow Jackets took advantage with a relentless rally. Drew Burress opened the inning with a double and eventually scored when Kent Schmidt lined a two-run single up the middle, putting Georgia Tech ahead 2–0.

Moments later, Ryan Zuckerman singled to center, scoring Vahn Lackey to extend the lead to 3–0. The Yellow Jackets kept the line moving when Caleb Daniel delivered another two-run single, bringing home Schmidt and Zuckerman.

The damage continued as Carson Kerce singled through the left side to drive in another run before Burress added an RBI single of his own.

Georgia Tech capped the inning with a sacrifice fly from Jarren Advincula, pushing the lead to 8–0 before the Hokies could finally escape the frame.

Grim was charged with the loss after recording just one out, allowing seven runs on four hits and three walks while throwing 30 pitches.

Virginia Tech responded briefly in the second inning. Sam Gates drew a leadoff walk and later scored when Anderson French lined a double down the right-field line, cutting the deficit to 8–1. Henry Cooke, who was on second for the double, was unable to score on the play.

That would prove to be the Hokies’ only run of the night.

After French’s RBI double, Georgia Tech pitching settled in. McKee worked three innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out three, before handing the ball to Carson Ballard, who earned the win.

Ballard dominated in relief, tossing three shutout innings while allowing just one hit and striking out five.

The game’s rhythm was disrupted in the third inning when heavy rain forced a lengthy delay shortly after Grim exited the game. The stoppage stretched the contest into a marathon that ultimately lasted over five hours from first pitch to final out.

When play resumed, Georgia Tech continued to add on.

In the third inning, the Yellow Jackets plated five more runs, highlighted by a two-run single from Will Baker and another RBI hit from Carson Kerce, extending the lead to 13–1.

Georgia Tech tacked on two additional runs in the fifth inning. Kerce delivered an RBI double to left-center, and another run scored on a Virginia Tech fielding error to push the margin to 15–1.

The Jackets added their final run in the sixth inning when Drew Rogers singled up the middle, scoring Cade Brown to make it 16–1.

Georgia Tech’s offense was balanced throughout the lineup.

Carson Kerce led the way, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Drew Burress finished 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored. Will Baker added two RBIs, and Caleb Daniel drove in two runs as well.

For Virginia Tech, the offense managed just five hits. Nick Locurto, Ethan Ball, Sam Gates, Anderson French, and Ethan Gibson each recorded one hit.

French’s RBI double accounted for the Hokies’ only run.

Virginia Tech’s pitching staff cycled through six arms after Grim’s early exit. Josh Berzonski worked two innings in relief, allowing five runs, while Danny Lazaro threw 2.2 innings and allowed two runs with three strikeouts.

Despite the rough night on the mound, the Hokies did flash a defensive highlight when Sam Grube turned a double playin the first inning to briefly halt the early rally.

Still, Georgia Tech’s explosive first inning and steady offensive pressure proved far too much to overcome.

On the brighter side for Virginia Tech, they lost game one to Rutgers by way of a 16-1 blowout in seven innings, and they ended up winning the series. There are still two more games to be played.

After the extended rain delay and a long night that stretched well beyond five hours, the Hokies were left trying to regroup following the 16–1 defeat to open the weekend series in Atlanta.