ACC Power Rankings: Week 4
How did week three shake up our ACC Power Rankings?
17. Wake Forest (1-2, 0-1)
Last Week (Week 3): 17
What they did in Week 3: Lost to #5 Ole Miss 40-6
Wake Forest moved into the two loss column after a blowout loss to #6 Ole Miss. The Demon Deacons lost so badly that they bought out of their 2025-2026 game against the school. Wake Forest could get nothing going on the ground, averaging less than 1.5 yards per carry. Not only was Ole Miss scoring at will, Wake Forest handed the ball to the Rebels on multiple occasions. Wake had three traditional turnovers, an interception and two fumbles, but also turned the ball over twice on failed fourth down conversions. Obviously this is a tough opponent, but this is a demoralizing loss as the Demon Deacons will invite the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns to town in Week 5, after a bye in Week 4, to hopefully earn their second win.
16. Virginia (2-1, 1-0)
Last Week (Week 3): 15
What they did in Week 3: Lost to Maryland 27-13
Virginia faced their hardest opponent of the year, and led the game 13-7 at half. The turnover issues on offense though were too much to bear. Maryland did not turn the ball over once, Virginia gave the ball away on four occasions, plus a turnover on downs on the 'Hoo's last drive of the game. The Virginia offense is the streakiest in the ACC, and will have to settle down before conference play hits the 'Hoos, because the 'Hoos begin conference play against Boston College, #19 Louisville, and #21 Clemson--rough stretch. For now, the focus is on their Week 4 matchup against Coastal Carolina where a win is key, if the 'Hoos were to make a bowl game this year.
15. Stanford (1-1)
Last Week (Week 3): 16
What they did in Week 3: BYE
Stanford had a well needed bye in Week 3, ahead of arguably their biggest matchup of the season. The Stanford Cardinal will head to Syracuse, New York, to face the Orange in their first conference game as a member of the ACC.
14. SMU (2-1)
Last Week (Week 3): 14
What they did in Week 3: BYE
SMU had a well needed bye in Week 3, as the Mustangs are set to play the TCU Horned Frogs in Week 4. The 'Stangs will have an extra week to prepare their offense, a unit which has been manned by quarterback Kevin Jennings, as starting star quarterback Preston Stone was benched earlier in the season. SMU will look to bounce back from their loss against BYU, and pounce on a TCU team which recently suffered a heart-breaking loss to UCF
13. Florida State (0-3, 0-2)
Last Week (Week 3): 12
What they did in Week 3: Lost to Memphis 20-12
I think the narrative with Florida State is beginning to change. I'd argue that Florida State has played three equally talented opponents, and at first it felt like Florida State was just suffering due to a hard schedule, but the 'Nole's offense is miserable. The final score against Memphis was 20-12, but Florida State lost worse than that. Florida State is reeling, DJ Uiagalelei has struggled throwing the ball past the sticks, and the running game is just weak. If Florida State loses again this week to Cal? The Seminoles almost certainly knock themselves out of bowl contention, after being ranked #10 in the Preseason AP Top 25 Poll. This situation is getting bad, quickly.
12. Duke (3-0)
Last Week (Week 3): 13
What they did in Week 3: Def. UConn 26-21
The Blue Devils keep finding ways to win in games where that shouldn't even be needed. After being a big favorite heading into a matchup against UConn, a matchup that would be a marquee game if it was a men's basketball game, the Blue Devils trailed to start the fourth quarter. In fact, ESPN Analytics' Win Probably gave the Huskies a 59.3% chance at the game as the fourth quarter ended. Duke didn't necessarily play sloppy, but they punted the ball seven times, and turned the ball over on a pick six which kept UConn in the game. Duke not only needs to put up more points, but to do that they have to be downfield. There hasn't been a lot to see from this Blue Devils offense, but then again, 3-0 is 3-0.
11. Virginia Tech (2-1)
Last Week (Week 3): 11
What they did in Week 3: Def. Old Dominion 37-17
Virginia Tech got another fairly convincing win this week, defeating the Old Dominion Monarchs, sending ODU into an 0-3 start for their 2024-2025 campaign. Virginia Tech again, looks much improved on pass defense, evidenced by the 38 passing yards by leading passer--Quinn Henicle. Antwaun Powell-Ryland also tied the Virginia Tech record for sacks in a game, a record he shares with NFL legend Bruce Smith--with four sacks. This Hokies team looks much improved, but there is certainly work to do on both sides of the ball.
10. North Carolina (3-0)
Last Week (Week 3): 9
What they did in Week 3: Def. NC Central 45-10
The Tar Heels continued their dominance on the ground against NC Central. It was worrisome at first, especially because North Carolina Central was leading 7-0 at the end of the first quarter. It was all smooth sailing from there though, the Tar Heels boasted 330 rushing yards on the ground, and Omarion Hampton accounted for 210 of those yards. In a conference that is so dominated by quarterback play, effectively known as the 'Conference of Quarterbacks' by the ACC itself, North Carolina sets themselves apart as a purely rushing team.
9. NC State (2-1)
Last Week (Week 3): 8
What they did in Week 3: Def. Louisiana Tech 30-20
Backup quarterback CJ Bailey led the Wolfpack to a comeback win against Louisiana Tech after Grayson McCall went down. NC State really did struggle in this game, once holding a deficit of 11 points during the third quarter. Obviously, McCall's injury is unfortunate, but the NC State offense really only had a spark in the second half. There's just so much room for improvement from this Wolfpack team, especially after Grayson McCall's injury. The rush defense was good, but I'd like to see a little more from the pass defense, not to get beat deep, and not to let up big plays to a Conference USA team that is not named Liberty.
8. Pitt (3-0)
Last Week (Week 3): 10
What they did in Week 3: Def. West Virginia 38-34
Pitt stays winning again, even after facing West Virginia, in one of the most exciting games of the week. Most fans were ready to chalk this game up as a loss after Pitt was facing 1st & 30 at the 40-yard line. But, back against the wall, Eli Holstein made magic yet again. First, it was a 40-yard completion for a touchdown on 2nd & 30. The pass offense for Pitt has been great, and some timely turnovers on defense have helped them to a win. One narrative to watch going forward is Pitt's third-down offense. Pitt only converted one first down on third down, and the offense needed to show up late in the game to make up for an early deficit.
7. Cal (3-0)
Last Week (Week 3): 7
What they did in Week 3: Def. San Diego State 31-10
The Cal Bears are 3-0, led by Jaivian Thomas, in the absence of Jaydn Ott. Xavier Carlton led the way on defense with 2.5 sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss, and the Bears sailed to a smooth win against in-state opponent San Diego State. Javian Thomas averaged 9.9 yards per carry and showed Mike Bloesch and Aristotle Thompson's plan offensively. The defense was more than solid, and Cal seems like they are much better than their preseason expectations.
6. Georgia Tech (3-1, 1-1)
Last Week (Week 3): 6
What they did in Week 3: Def. VMI 59-7
Granted it was an easy game, against an FCS opponent who is losing by 7 scores to FCS schools, but Georgia Tech looked solid. A sign of really good teams is when they beat up on lesser teams, leaving no doubt, Georgia Tech did that. All three quarterbacks, Haynes King, Zach Pyron, and Aaron Philo looked very good. Philo, the freshman, made a great play late in the game, under pressure, pocket breaks down, and Philo evaded a defender, scrambled to the front of the pocket, on the run, off one leg and found Chris Elko for a pass down to the two yard-line. The Yellow Jackets have plenty to look forward to in the future, but they face another big test against Louisville, which could prove to be a rough matchup.
5. Boston College (2-1, 1-0)
Last Week (Week 3): 5
What they did in Week 3: Lost to #6 Missouri 27-21
Boston College's previously apparent run game was missing in action against the strong Missouri defense. It was a sloppy game, and a game in which stats do not tell the whole story. Boston College finished the game with less than 300 yards, Missouri finished the game with 440; Missouri didn't turn the ball over, Boston College turned the ball over twice. Boston College sneakily got out to a lead however, leading 14-3 in the second quarter. It was too much to handle for the Eagles though, as following that lead, Missouri scored 24 points unanswered. In all honesty, Boston College looked better than their expectations, and perhaps they are one of the better teams in the ACC.
4. Syracuse (2-0, 1-0)
Last Week (Week 3): 4
What they did in Week 3: BYE
Syracuse had a bye in Week 3 following their win against Georgia Tech, they are set to face off against the Stanford Cardinal in Week 4.
3. Louisville (2-0)
Last Week (Week 3): 3
What they did in Week 3: BYE
Louisville was another team in the long list of schools in the ACC which took a bye in Week 3, and Louisville might need it. They have a tough matchup, granted, a matchup where the Cardinals match up very well. Jeff Brohm will lead his team in a home game against a team that has played double the amount of games that Louisville has played. There will be a lot to find out about both of these teams, if Georgia Tech wins, it's possible that they're one of the best in the ACC, if Louisville wins, the same thing applies. There's so many questions to be answered, and Louisville is hoping to take advantage of a good matchup.
2. Clemson (1-1)
Last Week (Week 3): 2
What they did in Week 3: BYE
Clemson took a bye after their games against Georgia and App State, and is set to face off against unranked NC State in Week 4. I look at this game completely differently than I would two weeks ago. Clemson is frankly a top-15 team in the nation, and manhandled an App State team which was bordering on a top-25 ranking. The excitement will be so high at Memorial Stadium, and this will be yet another game to test the offensive and defensive units of Dabo Swinney's team.
1. Miami (2-0)
Last Week (Week 3): 1
What they did in Week 3: Def. Ball State 62-0
Yeah, Miami still looks good. Miami finished the game with 750 yards of total offense and looked completely dominant on all three phases of the game. There's not much deep analysis you can do in such a dominant game like this, 507 passing yards, 243 rushing yards; and allowing 0.3 yards per rush, 3.4 yards per pass attempt, and no drives over six plays for the Ball State offense. There was no universe where Ball State won this game, and Miami should yet again continue their dominance in Week 4 against an opponent where they are highly favored.