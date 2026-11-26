The ACC Championship Game is set, with Miami and Wake Forest both clinching the game this past week. The winner will receive an automatic bid into the College Football Playoff, while the loser may end up rounding out the bottom of the bracket as well.

Rivalry week brings some key matchups across the conference, including Florida State vs. in-state rival Florida; Louisville vs. Kentucky; NC State vs. North Carolina; South Carolina vs. Clemson; and many others. A major opportunity for several ACC programs to pick up wins over SEC rivals, as well as some big conference matchups.

Here is where the ACC currently sits as we enter Week 13:

17. California (3-8, 2-6 ACC)

Cal lost its fifth straight game, falling to in-state rival Stanford 44-28. The Golden Bears' season has been largely disappointing, as they have had only two FBS wins (Syracuse and Virginia Tech). Cal ends its season with a home game against Pitt.

16. Georgia Tech (3-8, 2-6 ACC)

All things considered, Georgia Tech did all it could against the dominating Demon Deacons. The Yellow Jackets were able to put up the most points (29) that Wake Forest had allowed since Sept. 18 against Miami, though it still lost 50-29. Georgia Tech ends the season on the road against Georgia, who is currently ranked number one in the country.

15. North Carolina (5-6, 2-5 ACC)

North Carolina went on the road to Virginia without starting quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. and put up nearly 600 yards of total offense, yet came away with a 41-24 loss. Bill Belichick has once again failed to come away with the win, and the Tar Heels now need a win over rival NC State to claim bowl eligibility.

14. Florida State (5-6, 3-5 ACC)

Coming off back-to-back wins, Florida State looked dysfunctional in its 28-10 loss to NC State. In the loss, quarterback Ashton Daniels completed just 53% of his passes and threw two interceptions. The Seminoles' last opportunity to earn a bowl game comes against Florida this Saturday.

13. NC State (5-6, 3-5 ACC)

Credit to NC State. The Wolfpack went on the road and not only pulled off the win against Florida State, but they did so convincingly. In the 28-10 win, quarterback CJ Bailey had one of his better performances of the season with 292 passing yards and three touchdowns. NC State vs. North Carolina has bowl implications.

12. Syracuse (5-6, 3-6 ACC)

Syracuse had won three of its last four, including an upset win over SMU, and just needed a win over Boston College for bowl eligibility. The Orange failed to do that and lost to the Eagles 27-15, despite putting up over 500 total yards of offense. Syracuse's last chance to earn a bowl game is a tall task as they host the number four team in the country, Notre Dame.

11. Boston College (5-6, 3-4 ACC)

Coming off three straight losses, Boston College was able to pull off a 27-15 win over Syracuse. Running back Bo MacCormack III rushed for 236 yards and a touchdown in the win. The Eagles will need a miracle to win against Miami on the road to earn bowl eligibility.

10. Pitt (6-5, 3-5 ACC)

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Pitt lost to Louisville in blowout fashion to move to 1-5 in its last six. The Panthers were only able to muster 150 total yards of offense in the 42-10 loss. Pitt travels to Berkley to take on Cal before the postseason.

9. Virginia Tech (6-5, 3-5 ACC)

Virginia Tech led 14-0 in the first quarter against Miami and held that lead until the beginning of the fourth quarter. The Hokies struggled to put together any offense beyond that, and their upset bid against the ACC-leading Hurricanes fell short, 28-20. The loss offers optimism for the future, but a win would have brought the fanbase to life. Virginia Tech has the Commonwealth Clash against Virginia on Saturday for a chance at seven wins.

8. Stanford (6-5, 4-4 ACC)

An impressive campaign from head coach Tavita Pritchard and Stanford continued as they won 44-28 on the road against Cal. The Cardinal are now bowl-eligible and have a chance for a seven-win season in Pritchard's inaugural season, as they host SMU this Saturday.

7. Virginia (6-5, 4-4 ACC)

Virginia blew out North Carolina 41-24, and the Cavaliers have quietly picked up some momentum heading into the Commonwealth Clash. In the win, quarterback Beau Pribula had his best game of the season, as he threw for 297 yards and four touchdowns. A trip to Blacksburg looms for Virginia.

6. Duke (7-4, 4-4 ACC)

Duke hosted Clemson, who was on its third-string quarterback, and looked completely lifeless as the Blue Devils lost 20-10. Running back Nate Sheppard was seemingly Duke's only hope on offense, as he rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown. The Blue Devils have a tough road matchup against Wake Forest coming up.

5. SMU (7-4, 5-3 ACC)

SMU has now suffered back-to-back blowouts, this time a 24-3 loss to Notre Dame. The Mustangs have put up just 10 points in their last two games, after putting up 51 against Virginia Tech. SMU has a chance to end the season on a high note as they travel to Stanford this Saturday.

4. Clemson (7-4, 5-3 ACC)

Who would have thought? A week after losing to Georgia Tech, Clemson went on the road to Duke and upset the Blue Devils 20-10. The defense looked stout and third-string quarterback Trent Pearman did just enough to win the game. Clemson hosts in-state rival South Carolina for a chance at an eight-win season.

3. Louisville (8-3, 7-2 ACC)

Louisville cruised to its sixth straight win with a 42-10 beatdown of Pitt. Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz threw for over 300 yards and five touchdowns in the win. The Governor's Cup vs. Kentucky is up next for the Cardinals.

2. Wake Forest (10-1, 7-1 ACC)

Another game, another blowout win for Wake Forest. The Demon Deacons' 50-29 win over Georgia Tech marked their eighth win by 20 or more points this season, and they rank first in the country with 44.5 points per game. They host Duke this Saturday before playing Miami in the ACC Championship next Saturday.

1. Miami (10-1, 8-0 ACC)

Miami clinched its spot in the ACC Championship Game with a comeback win over Virginia Tech. The Hokies led 14-0, and the Hurricanes responded by going on a 28-6 run for the rest of the game. Miami hosts Boston College this Saturday.