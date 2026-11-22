Virginia Tech gained 104 yards in the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night. It gained 104 over the last three quarters combined.

The first 104 built a 14-0 lead before the game was 10 minutes old. Tech scored six points the rest of the way, and Mark Fletcher Jr. ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns as No. 7 Miami beat Virginia Tech 28-20. The Hurricanes (10-1, 8-0 ACC) clinched their first ACC Championship Game trip since 2017. Virginia Tech (6-5, 3-5) has lost three in a row.

This didn’t look like the losses to SMU and Stanford, when the Hokies gave up 91 points combined. Tech came in at minus-8 in turnover margin, last in the ACC, and won the turnover battle 2-0.

It still lost. After its first two drives, the offense managed two field goals, and once the fourth quarter started, the defense couldn’t get Miami off the field.

Here are the winners and losers from the game.

Winners

Joshua Clarke

Clarke had never intercepted a pass in a college game before Saturday. He picked off Darian Mensah twice. Mensah had thrown two interceptions in 317 attempts all season.

The first turned into points in six seconds. Mensah’s throw went through Javian Mallory’s hands and into Clarke’s at the Miami 35, and Mallory hit Clarke after the play. The 15-yard penalty set up freshman Messiah Mickens, who ran it in from the 15 on the next snap for his first career touchdown.

The second came with Tech up 20-14 in the third quarter. Clarke picked it off at the Virginia Tech 22 and returned it 33 yards to the Miami 45.

Clarke missed 2025 after hurting his knee in spring practice and came into Saturday with seven tackles all year. He had six, plus 38 return yards.

Que’Sean Brown

Brown caught seven passes for 94 yards, the most by anyone on either team. His 45-yarder on third-and-6 in the third quarter was the Hokies’ only completion longer than 13 yards all night, and it set up John Love’s 27-yard field goal for a 20-14 lead.

Brown briefly exited the game after Miami's Omar Thornton twisted his ankle. He now has 887 receiving yards on the season, putting him 113 yards shy of the 1,000-yard mark. Isaiah Ford is the only player in Virginia Tech history to reach that milestone, doing so twice.

Brent Pry’s defense, for most of the night

Miami came in scoring 44.1 points per game. Through three quarters on Saturday, it had 14, and six of those came on field goals. Mensah threw for 241 yards and no touchdowns, and Fletcher needed 16 carries to get 63 yards.

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Randy Adirika, who grew up in Miami, sacked Mensah in the second quarter. Mylachi Williams got him in the third, pushing his season total to 5.5. Kaleb Spencer, who began his career at Miami, led the Hokies with eight tackles.

When Miami went for it on fourth-and-1 at the Virginia Tech 32 with under nine minutes left, Keon Wylie stopped Fletcher for no gain. The ruling held up on review.

Losers

The offense after the first quarter

Ethan Grunkemeyer completed 17 of his first 21 passes for 104 yards. After halftime, he went 5-of-14 for 64, and 45 of those yards came on the throw to Brown.

Jeffrey Overton Jr. came in averaging 6.0 yards per carry and finished with 38 yards on 14 carries against a defense allowing 2.8.

The worst of it came right after the defense’s two biggest plays. Clarke’s second interception gave Tech the ball at the Miami 45, up six. Wylie’s stop gave it back at the Virginia Tech 32, down one. The offense ran six plays on those two possessions and lost 11 yards. After the stop, Grunkemeyer overthrew Luke Reynolds twice and took a 9-yard sack. Both times, Miami answered with a touchdown drive.

Tech ran 12 plays for 6 yards in the fourth quarter. Its last chance ended on fourth-and-9 from its own 26, when Grunkemeyer’s throw for freshman Davion Brown fell incomplete under pressure.

The last 63 seconds of the first half

Love’s 38-yard field goal put Tech up 17-11 with 1:03 left before halftime. Miami went 34 yards in eight plays to set up a 59-yard try for Jake Weinberg with 4 seconds left.

Franklin called timeout to ice him. Miami snapped it anyway, and the practice kick sailed wide right. The real one went through, the longest field goal in Miami history from a kicker whose season long had been 50.

Those three points are why Fletcher’s 1-yard touchdown to open the fourth quarter put Miami ahead 21-20 instead of pulling it within two.

Getting off the field in the fourth quarter

Miami had the ball for 22:56 of the second half. Tech had it for 7:04.

The go-ahead drive started at the Miami 10 late in the third quarter and covered 90 yards in 17 plays and 9:13. The Hokies stuffed Mallory twice at the goal line before Fletcher jumped over the line to score a touchdown on 3rd and goal. It was the first time Tech trailed all night.

After Wylie’s stop, Miami went 70 yards in nine plays, and Fletcher broke tackles on an 11-yard run for his third touchdown with just over two minutes left. His last carry picked up 4 yards on third-and-3 with Tech out of timeouts, and Mensah took a knee.

Virginia visits Lane Stadium on Nov. 28. The Hokies were 6-2 on Halloween, and they’ll be playing for their first November win.