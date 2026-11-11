ACC Power Rankings: Where is Virginia Tech following its 51-28 loss to SMU?

Virginia Tech suffered its worst loss of the season with a 51-28 beatdown at the hands of SMU last Friday night. The loss marked the Hokies' third conference loss of the season. Here is how Virginia Tech and the rest of the ACC look heading into Week 11.

17. Georgia Tech (2-7, 1-5 ACC)

An ugly season for Georgia Tech continued with a 44-17 loss to Louisville, which marked the Yellow Jackets' fourth consecutive loss. Quarterback Alberto Mendoza's struggles continued (148 yards, a touchdown), and he once again split snaps with backup Grady Adamson.

16. California (3-6, 2-4 ACC)

Cal had its bye week and is on a three-game losing streak. They travel to Charlottesville to take on Virginia this Saturday.

15. Stanford (4-5, 2-4 ACC)

Stanford had an open week and looks ahead to traveling across the country to take on Virginia Tech this Saturday.

14. NC State (4-5, 2-4 ACC)

NC State looked completely dysfunctional in its 41-3 loss to Duke. On the bright side, the Wolfpack reportedly have found a head coach in former star quarterback Philip Rivers. NC State hosts Syracuse this Saturday.

13. Virginia (4-5, 2-4 ACC)

Virginia had an open week and will look to snap a three-game losing streak as they host Cal this weekend.

12. Boston College (4-5, 2-4 ACC)

Boston College played tough against Florida State, but couldn't do enough to close out the game. Quarterback Mason McKenzie continued his surprising campaign as he threw for 166 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

11. Florida State (4-5, 2-4 ACC)

Florida State came away with a 31-24 win on the road vs. Boston College. The win marked the first Seminoles victory in the post-Mike Norvell era in Tallahassee. Despite the win, quarterback Ashton Daniels struggled, throwing for 178 yards and an interception on a 58% completion percentage.

10. Syracuse (4-5, 2-5 ACC)

Syracuse's luck may have run out as they took an 18-13 loss to Clemson. It was a defensive showcase from both sides, with only one offensive touchdown being scored by either team. The Orange travel to NC State this Saturday.

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9. North Carolina (5-4, 2-3 ACC)

North Carolina handled UConn 38-21 on the road to move them within one game of becoming bowl eligible. Quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Head coach Bill Belichick seems to have the Tar Heels trending in the right direction.

8. Pitt (6-3, 3-3 ACC)

Pitt had an open week and looks ahead to hosting Florida State this Friday.

7. Clemson (6-3, 4-2 ACC)

Well, Clemson won, but it wasn't pretty in any way. In the Tigers' 18-13 win over Syracuse, they were unable to score an offensive touchdown, and quarterback Tait Reynolds threw for just 161 yards and threw an interception. Clemson's wins this season have been anything but pretty, but they sit still in long shot of contention for the ACC title game.

6. Virginia Tech (6-3, 3-3 ACC)

Virginia Tech suffered its worst loss of the season so far with a 51-28 loss to SMU. The Mustangs completely exposed the Hokies' defense, putting up 569 total yards on over eight yards per play, including 350 passing yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Kevin Jennings. Virginia Tech's offense had over 400 yards of total offense, but games are tough to win with your defense giving up over 50 points.

5. Louisville (6-3, 5-2 ACC)

Louisville easily handled Georgia Tech 44-17 to claim bowl eligibility. Quarterback Lincoln Kienholz had an impressive performance, throwing for 182 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 81 yards. The Cardinals still have an outsider's chance to make the ACC Championship Game.

4. Duke (7-2, 4-2 ACC)

Running back Nate Sheppard has placed himself not just among All-ACC talks, but well within consideration for the Heisman Trophy. He had another monstrous performance against NC State, rushing for 217 yards and three touchdowns.

3. SMU (7-2, 5-2 ACC)

SMU dominated Virginia Tech 51-28, putting up over 500 total yards. Quarterback Kevin Jennings threw for 350 yards and four touchdowns in the win. That win sets up a must-win matchup between SMU and Wake Forest this Saturday that has ACC and College Football Playoff implications.

2. Wake Forest (8-1, 5-1 ACC)

Wake Forest rested starting quarterback Gio Lopez and still won 77-0 over Merrimack. The Demon Deacons completely dominated the outmatched Warriors, as they put up over 700 total yards on an incredible 12 yards per play. One of the most important games in the ACC looms Saturday as Wake Forest travels to Dallas to take on SMU.

1. Miami (8-1, 6-0 ACC)

No undefeated teams remain in the ACC. Miami fell to Notre Dame 31-24, despite a comeback attempt in the second half. Wide receiver Malachi Toney's injury proved to be critical, as the Hurricanes' offense and quarterback Darian Mensah both had their worst performances of the season. Despite the loss, Miami is still the clear ACC favorite and a national title contender.