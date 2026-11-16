ACC Announces Kickoff Time and TV Network for Virginia Tech-Virginia Rivalry Game

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football's start time and TV network designation for its regular-season finale against Virginia are official.

The Hokies (6-4, 3-4 ACC) will play the Cavaliers (5-5, 3-4 ACC) on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 3 p.m. ET on The CW.

Virginia Tech has lost four of its last six after starting the season 4-0. The Hokies were outscored 91-48 in their last two games, including a 40-22 loss to Stanford on Nov. 14. The Cardinal forced three first-half Virginia Tech turnovers, all of which were caused by safety Charlie Eckhardt. The sophomore defensive back finished the game with two interceptions and a forced fumble.

Virginia Tech fell into a 21-0 rut, and despite rallying to cut the deficit to 10, it came no closer. It's the first time since Vanderbilt and Old Dominion in 2025 (last instance before that? 2020.) that the Hokies have given up 40 or more points in back-to-back games.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Tech had previously lost to SMU 51-28 in Dallas on Nov. 6, conceding its most points in a single game since the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl (54-10) against Maryland. The Hokies allowed 569 total yards of offense, the 10th-most compiled by a Virginia Tech opponent dating back to at least the 1987 season. That total was also the most since Oct. 10, 2020, against North Carolina (656).

The Hokies, who are on a two-game skid, did enter the bye week off back-to-back wins over Georgia Tech (34-24) and Clemson (20-16). The latter marked Virginia Tech's first win against the Tigers since 2007 and clinched bowl eligibility. It's the first time since 2017 that the Hokies have become bowl-eligible with four or more games remaining in the season.

Virginia Tech previously notched wins over VMI (73-3), Old Dominion (44-21), Maryland (35-26) and Boston College (21-14), opening the campaign with four straight victories for the first time in nine seasons (2017). The Hokies then sustained back-to-back losses at the hands of Pitt (35-33) and Cal (25-20) before claiming two wins to enter the bye week at 6-2.

Through 10 games, Virginia Tech starting quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer is 232-of-334 (69.5% completion percentage) for 2,701 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns (plus six rushing TDs) and five interceptions. Grunkemeyer completed 17 of his 34 passes for 270 yards in Tech's 40-22 loss to Stanford, though 100 of those yards came in the final quarter.

In the meantime, Virginia Tech has one bout separating it from the Commonwealth Clash: a showdown in Miami Gardens, Fla., against No. 6 Miami (9-1, 7-0) on Saturday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.