Nebraska Ace Jordy Frahm Was Excellent During Her Team's WCWS Run. She Was Also Pregnant.

On Sunday, May 31, Nebraska softball star Jordy Frahm played the last softball game of her collegiate career, when her Cornhuskers lost 3–1 to the reigning champion Texas Longhorns in an elimination game at the Women's College World Series.

Then, on Monday, she started a new chapter entirely.

In a joint Instagram post with her husband, former Nebraska baseball player Trey Frahm, Jordy revealed that she is expecting.

“Our greatest blessing is on the way,” reads the caption beneath a photograph of three pairs of cowboy boots and a positive pregnancy test. “Baby Frahm coming December 2026.”

The timing of the announcement and her expected due date mean that she was pregnant during the WCWS, and before then, too ... as if her no-hitter into the sixth inning on Sunday wasn't impressive enough.

But the gravity of the achievement was luckily not lost on IG commenters, many of whom were quick to give Frahm her flowers for giving it her all. And added ESPN's Holly Rowe, writing on X (formerly Twitter): "Jordy Frahm really pitched in the #wcws pregnant. Epic doesn’t begin to describe her performance. Congrats Momma."

Frahm, a Nebraska native who transferred to the Cornhuskers after winning two titles at Oklahoma, led off Sunday's game with her 20th home run of the season and the Huskers' only run of the day. She started all three games for her team at the WCWS and pitched 18 total innings with a total of 17 strikeouts.

Although their season did not end as they hoped, the Cornhuskers still managed to advance to the World Series for the first time since 2013 and notch 52 wins during the regular season (tied for the most wins in program history).

And Frahm, meanwhile, finished her senior campaign with a 21–6 pitching record, 1.37 ERA and 251 strikeouts.

All in all, a pretty amazing story to tell your kid one day.

Frahm says goodbye to softball

Hours before Frahm revealed her pregnancy, she posted a video in conjunction with NCAA Softball wherein she reads a letter she wrote to the sport.

“Dear softball, you came into my life when I was just eight years old, and somehow became so much more than a game,” Frahm begins in the clip. “You awakened something in me: a competitive spirit and a fire to push myself further than I thought I could go. You taught me how to be strong, how to fight through failure, how to test myself mentally, physically, and emotionally. For 15 years, you have shaped me.”

"And while this chapter may be ending, the person you helped shape will stay with me forever. I can't thank you enough."

Watch the full video below:

More from Sports Illustrated