ACC Quarterback Rankings: Where is Virginia Tech QB Kyron Drones in the New 247Sports Rankings?
The offseason is prime for list making in college football and now that spring is over and the season is getting (somewhat) closer, you are going to see more lists than you know what to do with.
The last offseason rankings list comes from 247Sports Carter Bahns, who ranked every starting quarterback in the ACC. Bahns ranked Virginia Tech QB Kyron Drones 9th.
A year ago, Drones likely ranks higher on this list and he is looking for a bounce back season in 2025, if he can stay healthy. Drones has the talent to be one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks not only in the ACC, but the country. He will be under the tutelage of new offensive coordinator Phillip Montgomery, who will look to unlock Drones potential this season.
The reason why Virginia Tech was looked at as a dark horse ACC contender threat heading into last year wasn’t just the amount of returners to the roster, it was the fact that they had a quarterback who was perceived to be one of the best in the conference. In his first year after transferring from Baylor, Kyron Drones looked solid. More than solid actually, he put the world on notice with some of his throws and it seemed like the Hokies had a true NFL talent under center.
Whether it was the lack of help around him, a tough schedule, or both, Drones was not as efficient in 2024. In a year where he battled injuries, the quarterback threw three more interceptions on seven less touchdowns and a quarterback rating that was 8.5 points lower.
Is this all his fault? I’m going to confidently say no. He was too inconsistent to be viewed as a great quarterback for his play in 2024, but it’s not fair to not consider outside factors. We’ll get into offensive line report cards at some point, but to say that the blame relies on Drones would be silly. Kyron is sometimes too afraid to make mistakes, but there were plenty of recallable times this season where Kyron did not get much help from the boys up front, and he was forced to make decisions that he regretted. Brent Pry spoke on this to a certain extent early in the season when asked about Kyron Drones, “He is pretty hard on himself, I don’t know that it’s to a fault. He doesn’t want to make a mistake. He doesn’t want to hurt the team.”
Kyron has all of the talent in the world at quarterback. Even with the injuries he was battling this year, he is still a viable dual-threat quarterback, he has pro-level arm talent and accuracy, but the mental game was a separater for him this season. Granted, the team around him needs to get better, and with the additions of Kyle Altuner, Tomas Rimac, Lucas Austin, and others, Kyron has to put it all together in 2025
