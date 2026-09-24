ACC Reveals Initial Availability Report for Virginia Tech-Boston College: Who's In, Out, TBD For Hokies?

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Virginia Tech football treks up north for an early Saturday showdown with Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Ahead of the clash, the ACC revealed the initial player availability report for both teams this week.

The player designation report, introduced prior to the 2025 season, provides five types of designations: available, probable, questionable, doubtful and out. A player being available means that they are not designated on the list.

Probable corresponds to "likely to play", offering roughly a 75% chance, per the ACC's explanation. Questionable means "uncertain to play", offering around a 50% chance, while doubtful corresponds to unlikely (25%). Out means the player will not play in the game, while a game-time decision (on game day only) means that the final decision will be made closer to the game itself.

Here's the list of players posted on the initial availability report, organized by status:

Out

DL Emmett Laws

Questionable

WR Ayden Greene WR Takye Heath WR Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin RB Bill Davis CB Jordan "Jojo" Crim OL Lucas Austin OL Roseby Lubintus OL Justin Terry WR L.J. Booker WR Luke Stuewe

Probable

CB Thomas Williams DL Samuel Okunlola

That's a total of 13 players for Virginia Tech on the injury report: one player's out, 10 are questionable and two are probable for Saturday's affair against the Eagles. Five are wide receivers, two are corners (one questionable, one probable), two are defensive linemen, one is a running back and three are offensive linemen.

Greene left Saturday's contest against Maryland after being shaken up midway through the game. Terry, meanwhile, was banged up right before the end of the first half vs. the Terrapins and did not return. Logan Howland played the remainder of the game against Maryland in his stead at left tackle.

Virginia Tech has started the season 3-0 with wins over VMI (73-3), Old Dominion (44-21) and Maryland (35-26). The Hokies' 70-point win over the Keydets secured their largest margin of victory since the 1922 season against Catholic and their most points in a single game since 1995 against Akron. Virginia Tech's win over Old Dominion came nearly a calendar year after the Hokies' 45-26 defeat the year prior, one that resulted in the firing of then-head coach Brent Pry the next day.

The Hokies' 35-26 win over Maryland last Saturday broke a 15-game losing streaak against Power Four non-conference competition. The last time the Hokies did beat a Power Four non-conference opponent prior to Saturday was in the 2017 season opener against West Virginia in Landover, Md.

Boston College is 2-1 to begin the season; it lost its season opener to Cincinnati, 34-15, but responded with victories over Rutgers (28-21) and Maine (22-16), though the latter was against a team Boston College was heavily favored over. Through three games, Boston College quarterback Mason McKenzie has thrown for 648 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions; his quarterback rating of 38.1 ranks No. 112 on ESPN.

There will be four reports: two more reports in the evenings before Saturday, plus a game-day report two hours before the contest. Virginia Tech's contest against Boston College is slated for Saturday, Sept. 26, at 12 p.m. ET, with coverage for the contest available on the ACC Network.