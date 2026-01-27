ACC Reveals Virginia Tech's Full 2026 Schedule

Virginia Tech football's 2026 schedule is locked in. The ACC produced a two-hour-long show on the ACC Network where they revealed all 18 teams' 12-game regular season slate for the season.

The Hokies' 2026 schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Sept. 5 : vs. VMI (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)

: vs. VMI (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.) Saturday, Sept. 12: vs. Old Dominion (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. Old Dominion (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.) Saturday, Sept. 19 : at Maryland (SECU Stadium; College Park, Md.)

: at Maryland (SECU Stadium; College Park, Md.) Saturday, Sept. 26: at Boston College (Alumni Stadium; College Park, Mass.)

at Boston College (Alumni Stadium; College Park, Mass.) Friday, Oct. 2: vs. Pitt (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. Pitt (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.) Saturday, Oct. 10: at California (Memorial Stadium; Berkeley, Calif.)

at California (Memorial Stadium; Berkeley, Calif.) Saturday, Oct.17: vs. Georgia Tech (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. Georgia Tech (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.) Saturday, Oct. 24: at Clemson (Memorial Stadium; Clemson, S.C.)

at Clemson (Memorial Stadium; Clemson, S.C.) Saturday, Oct. 31: OPEN

OPEN Friday, Nov. 6 OR Saturday, Nov. 7: at SMU (Gerald J. Ford Stadium; Dallas, Texas)

OR at SMU (Gerald J. Ford Stadium; Dallas, Texas) Saturday, Nov. 14: vs. Stanford (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)

vs. Stanford (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.) Friday, Nov. 20 : at Miami (Hard Rock Stadium; Coral Gables, Fla.)

: at Miami (Hard Rock Stadium; Coral Gables, Fla.) Saturday, Nov. 28: vs. Virginia (Lane Stadium; Blacksburg, Va.)

Virginia Tech's conference slate includes five road trips, to the states of Maryland, Massachusetts, South Carolina, Texas and Florida. Though the Clemson games and SMU are technically two straight road games, they are separated by Tech's bye week, which lands on Halloween.

The Hokies will begin with two of their non-conference games — VMI and Old Dominion — inside Lane Stadium to usher in the James Franklin era, before heading to College Park to take on Maryland for the first time since the 2021 Pinstripe Bowl. The Terrapins won that contest, 54-10. The last time that the two teams played in College Park was 2009; a then-No. 20 Virginia Tech thumped Maryland, 36-9.

Virginia Tech then kicks off ACC play with Boston College on Sept. 6; the Hokies have a three-game winning streak against the Eagles.

Virginia Tech then kicks off its ACC home slate against Pittsburgh on Oct. 2; the Hokies have lost three of their last four to the Panthers but have beaten Pittsburgh in three of the last four showdowns that are in Blacksburg.

Following Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech will face off against California on Oct. 10, for the first time in California. The Hokies previously took on California in the 2003 Insight Bowl, a 52-49 loss in Phoenix, then last year in Blacksburg, a 42-34 double-overtime Hokies win.

Virginia Tech then hosts Georgia Tech on Oct. 17; the Hokies have split their last four games with the Yellow Jackets but have lost four of their last five showdowns against Georgia Tech in Lane Stadium.

Virginia Tech then will take on Clemson on Oct. 24; the Hokies have not defeated the Tigers since 2007, suffering seven straight losses since; they have not played in Memorial Stadium since 2012.

After their Halloween bye week, Virginia Tech faces SMU for the first time since 1974. Following that showdown, the Hokies host Stanford Nov. 14; the two have never faced off in Blacksburg. Tech's road series comes to an end with a Coral Gables showdown with Miami on Friday, Nov. 20. The Hokies have lost five straight to the Hurricanes; the last showdown in Coral Gables was defined by a controversial Hail Mary that was initially ruled complete, then reversed after review.

Virginia Tech, as usual, closes off its regular season against Virginia, hosting the Cavaliers on Saturday, Nov. 28. Virginia defeated the Hokies 27-7 for only their second win since 2003. Since 2004, Virginia Tech has held a 20-2 advantage in the series.

All times for each game have yet to be announced. In the interim, Virginia Tech has its spring game on the horizon on Saturday, April 18. Admission to the contest is free.

More Virginia Tech Football News: