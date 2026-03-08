ACC Tournament Bracket Finalized: Where Did Virginia Tech Land?

The regular season is wrapped up and now attention turns to Charlotte for the ACC Tournament.

Virginia Tech came into today's game against No. 13 Virginia needing a win to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive, but their rally fell short and the Hokies are going to need a big run next week to make their way to the right side of the bubble.

The ACC Tournament bracket has just been revealed and here is where the Hokies landed.

No. 1 Duke (17-1 ACC, 29-2 overall) No. 13 Virginia (15-3 ACC, 27-4 overall) No. 22 Miami (13-5 ACC, 24-7 overall) No. 17 North Carolina (12-6 ACC, 24-7 overall) Clemson (12-6 ACC, 22-9 overall) Louisville (11-7 ACC, 22-9 overall) NC State (10-8 ACC, 19-12 overall) Florida State (10-8 ACC, 17-14 overall) Cal (9-9 ACC, 21-10 overall) Stanford (9-9 ACC, 20-11 overall) SMU (8-10 ACC, 19-12 overall) Virginia Tech (8-10 ACC, 19-12 overall) Wake Forest (7-11 ACC, 16-15 overall) Syracuse (6-12 ACC, 15-16 overall) Pittsburgh (5-13 ACC, 12-19 overall) Notre Dame (4-14 ACC, 13-18 overall) Boston College (4-14 ACC, 11-20 overall) Georgia Tech (2-16 ACC, 11-20 overall)

First Round of Provisional ACC Tournament

(12) Virginia Tech vs. (13) Wake Forest

vs. (13) (10) Stanford vs. (15) Pittsburgh

vs. (15) (11) SMU vs. (14) Syracuse

Second Round of Provisional ACC Tournament

(8) Florida State vs. (9) Cal

vs. (9) (12/13) Virginia Tech OR Wake Forest vs. (5) Clemson

OR vs. (5) (10/15) Stanford OR Pittsburgh vs. (7) NC State

OR vs. (7) (11/14) SMU OR Syracuse vs. (6) Louisville

Quarterfinals of Provisional ACC Tournament

(1) Duke vs. (8/9) Florida State OR Cal

vs. (8/9) OR (4) North Carolina vs. (5/12/13) Clemson OR Virginia Tech OR Wake Forest

vs. (5/12/13) OR OR (2) Virginia vs. (7/10/15) NC State OR Stanford OR Pittsburgh

vs. (7/10/15) OR OR (3) Miami vs. (6/11/14) Louisville OR SMU OR Syracuse

Looking ahead

So what will it take for Virginia Tech to make a real push to be included in the NCAA Tournament?

I think that beating Wake Forest and Clemson is the minimum that the Hokies need to do next week, but I think that they will also need to beat North Carolina as well. Virginia Tech has already beaten both Wake Forest and Clemson while falling short against North Carolina on the road last weekend. UNC is going to be missing star forward Caleb Wilson for the rest of the season, but still have talent.

Getting to the ACC Tournament Semifinals feels like the target for Virginia Tech if the want to make it to the big dance. They have not been able to win many close games this season, but will that luck turn around in Charlotte?