ACC Tournament Bracket Finalized: Where Did Virginia Tech Land?
The regular season is wrapped up and now attention turns to Charlotte for the ACC Tournament.
Virginia Tech came into today's game against No. 13 Virginia needing a win to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive, but their rally fell short and the Hokies are going to need a big run next week to make their way to the right side of the bubble.
The ACC Tournament bracket has just been revealed and here is where the Hokies landed.
- No. 1 Duke (17-1 ACC, 29-2 overall)
- No. 13 Virginia (15-3 ACC, 27-4 overall)
- No. 22 Miami (13-5 ACC, 24-7 overall)
- No. 17 North Carolina (12-6 ACC, 24-7 overall)
- Clemson (12-6 ACC, 22-9 overall)
- Louisville (11-7 ACC, 22-9 overall)
- NC State (10-8 ACC, 19-12 overall)
- Florida State (10-8 ACC, 17-14 overall)
- Cal (9-9 ACC, 21-10 overall)
- Stanford (9-9 ACC, 20-11 overall)
- SMU (8-10 ACC, 19-12 overall)
- Virginia Tech (8-10 ACC, 19-12 overall)
- Wake Forest (7-11 ACC, 16-15 overall)
- Syracuse (6-12 ACC, 15-16 overall)
- Pittsburgh (5-13 ACC, 12-19 overall)
- Notre Dame (4-14 ACC, 13-18 overall)
- Boston College (4-14 ACC, 11-20 overall)
- Georgia Tech (2-16 ACC, 11-20 overall)
First Round of Provisional ACC Tournament
- (12)Virginia Tech vs. (13) Wake Forest
- (10) Stanford vs. (15) Pittsburgh
- (11) SMU vs. (14) Syracuse
Second Round of Provisional ACC Tournament
- (8) Florida State vs. (9) Cal
- (12/13) Virginia Tech OR Wake Forest vs. (5) Clemson
- (10/15) Stanford OR Pittsburgh vs. (7) NC State
- (11/14) SMU OR Syracuse vs. (6) Louisville
Quarterfinals of Provisional ACC Tournament
- (1) Duke vs. (8/9) Florida State OR Cal
- (4) North Carolina vs. (5/12/13) Clemson OR Virginia Tech OR Wake Forest
- (2) Virginia vs. (7/10/15) NC State OR Stanford OR Pittsburgh
- (3) Miami vs. (6/11/14) Louisville OR SMU OR Syracuse
Looking ahead
So what will it take for Virginia Tech to make a real push to be included in the NCAA Tournament?
I think that beating Wake Forest and Clemson is the minimum that the Hokies need to do next week, but I think that they will also need to beat North Carolina as well. Virginia Tech has already beaten both Wake Forest and Clemson while falling short against North Carolina on the road last weekend. UNC is going to be missing star forward Caleb Wilson for the rest of the season, but still have talent.
Getting to the ACC Tournament Semifinals feels like the target for Virginia Tech if the want to make it to the big dance. They have not been able to win many close games this season, but will that luck turn around in Charlotte?
Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell