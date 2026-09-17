ACC Unveils Virginia Tech's 2027 Conference Opponents

The ACC revealed Virginia Tech football's ACC opponents for the 2027 season. Here's a look at how it plays out, home and away:

Home: Clemson, Miami, NC State, Syracuse, Wake Forest

Clemson, Miami, NC State, Syracuse, Wake Forest Road: Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, Virginia

Looking at the 2027 slate

The Hokies will have all of their games in 2026 lined up in the Eastern Time Zone and will not need to make any cross-country air travel until a potential bowl game (under the assumption that the ACC title game will be held in Charlotte, N.C.). Virginia Tech has five home games and four on the road for ACC play, with seven total home games and five total road games.

Virginia Tech is 4-11 all-time against Clemson at home; it lost its last matchup in 2024 at home and plays the Tigers on the road this year on Oct. 24. The Hokies have not won at home against Clemson since 2006.

The Hokies hold a 15-27 all-time record against Miami and are 8-10 at home. Virginia Tech is 2-8 in its last 10 matchups against the Hurricanes, and it hasn't won a showdown against Miami in Blacksburg since the 2016 season. The Hokies play Miami on the road for the 2026 season, facing off against the Hurricanes on Nov. 22.

Virginia Tech's clash against NC State will be its first in Blacksburg since the 2023 season. Virginia Tech has won three of the last four matchups against the Wolfpack at home, though the teams have only matched up four times in Blacksburg since 2009. NC State is not on the Hokies' schedule this year, though the two teams matched up in Raleigh last year — a 23-21 victory for Virginia Tech.

Syracuse has beaten Virginia Tech in three of the last four matchups, though Virginia Tech won the last meeting that was in Blacksburg (2023; 38-10). The Hokies hold a 7-3 record against Syracuse, though they're 2-9 on the road. Virginia Tech's last matchup against the Orange was in 2024, a 38-31 loss in overtime.

Virginia Tech's matchup against Wake Forest is its fourth in the 2020s; the Hokies lost in 2020 and 2025 but claimed a victory in 2023. Virginia Tech lost the last matchup 30-23 in Blacksburg in 2025.

Virginia Tech's clash against Georgia Tech in Atlanta will be the second time in three years the schools have matched up in Georgia. Virginia Tech lost last year's showdown in Atlanta 35-20, though it won the previous two Atlanta showdowns (2019, 45-0; 2021, 26-17).

The Hokies' road clash against Louisville will be the first in Louisville since 2023 — a 34-3 beatdown at the hands of the Cardinals. Virginia Tech holds a 6-4 all-time record against Louisville; its last win against the Cardinals on the road was in 2020 (42-35). The Hokies lost the 2025 matchup 28-16 in Blacksburg.

Virginia Tech's game against North Carolina is its first since 2022, which was a 41-10 victory for the Tar Heels at Kenan Stadium (Chapel Hill, N.C.). The year before, Virginia Tech claimed a 17-10 upset over then-No. 10 UNC in the first game back from COVID-19.

The Hokies are 25-19-3 against Virginia on the road, though they lost last year's showdown in Charlottesville 27-7. Virginia Tech owned a 15-game winning streak in the series from 2004-2018 and won 19 of 20 from 2004 to 2024.

Combined with its three prior home games, here's what the new 2027 schedule now shapes up as:

Saturday, Aug. 28: vs. The Citadel (Blacksburg, Va.)

Saturday, Sept. 4: vs. Liberty (Blacksburg, Va.)

Saturday, Nov. 6: at Notre Dame (Notre Dame, Ind.)

TBD: vs. Clemson, vs. Miami, vs. NC State, vs. Syracuse, vs. Wake Forest, at Georgia Tech, at Louisville, at North Carolina, at Virginia

With Virginia Tech's third non-conference clash scheduled in November, that'll mean that the Hokies start league play on the weekend of Sept. 6-13. It'll be the second year of Virginia Tech having nine ACC games as the conference expanded to nine games for the 2026 season onward. Clemson is the only ACC school that will play eight games, since the ACC has an odd number of schools in football at 17.

Virginia Tech is 2-0 this year with victories over VMI (73-3) and Old Dominion (44-21). It'll play Maryland this weekend on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET; the context will be carried on FS1.