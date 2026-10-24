Behind Enemy (By)lines: Catching Up With Clemson On SI's Griffin Barfield About Hokies vs. Tigers

Virginia Tech's Saturday night primetime showdown with Clemson has the possibility to reshape both program's seasons.

The Hokies (5-2, 2-2 ACC) look to become bowl-eligible for the first time since 2024 after a drab 2025 campaign, while Clemson (4-2, 2-1 ACC) figures to find solid footing after a rough start to the 2026 campaign. One team will leave Saturday night with a plethora of disappointments.

Clemson, which has won eight conference titles since 2011 and made six consecutive College Football Playoff (CFP) appearances from 2015-2021, hasn't been the squad it used to be. After a first-round exit in the 2024 CFP to fifth-seed Texas, the Tigers cratered in 2025, going 7-6 and losing the Pinstripe Bowl to Penn State — anchored by current Virginia Tech starting quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer.

To better understand what the Hokies should expect, Virginia Tech On SI spoke with Clemson On SI managing editor Griffin Barfield, who offered insight into the Tigers’ strengths, offensive struggles and chances of leaving Lane Stadium with a victory. For Barfield, Clemson’s identity through six games has been defined by two particular units.

Hokies vs Tigers breakdown

“I think Clemson’s season has … [been] defined by their units, defensively, especially in the secondary,” Barfield said. “They’re one of the best in the country, but they still have holes, obviously on the interior.”

While the Tigers have searched for consistency at linebacker alongside Sammy Brown, their secondary has emerged as one of the team’s biggest strengths. That unit is headlined by cornerback Ashton Hampton, who spent last season behind Avieon Terrell on Clemson’s depth chart before stepping into a larger role this fall.

“I think their length,” Barfield said when asked what makes Clemson’s secondary stand out. “It’s led by Ashton Hampton, and he was behind Avieon Terrell last year in the depth chart, learned a lot from him. And he’s just a lanky, freak athlete, to be quite honest with you.”

Alongside Hampton, Penn State transfer Elliott Washington has helped solidify the Tigers’ defensive backfield. Barfield believes the duo’s confidence and competitiveness have been instrumental in Clemson’s defensive success, particularly Hampton’s willingness to embrace difficult assignments.

“He’s always talking, he’s always firing up the crowd, and that’s something that he’s gonna be doing over the course of Saturday night,” Barfield said. “He’s a guy that just wants to guard the best player.”

Clemson’s special teams have also provided a considerable boost. Kicker Nolan Hauser has been among the country’s most impressive specialists, while the Tigers have benefited from a kickoff return touchdown — another example of the unit’s improvement.

However, Clemson’s most pressing questions remain on offense.

Freshman quarterback Tate Reynolds has shown signs of development under offensive coordinator Chad Morris, but the Tigers have struggled to establish a consistently effective passing attack. Barfield pointed toward Reynolds’ growing comfort in the pocket and ability to work through his progressions as encouraging developments.

“He’s moving his eyes down the field, he’s going past his reads, he’s going through his progressions,” Barfield said. “It’s kind of just the execution standpoint that needs to be cleaned up a little bit, and that’s both on Tate’s end and the receiving end as well.”

Still, Barfield believes Reynolds has considerable room for improvement, particularly with option plays and downfield passing.

“You can tell the game is slowing down for him, and it’s been really helpful,” Barfield said.

On the opposite sideline, Clemson will face a Virginia Tech offense led by quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, with Que’Sean Brown and Luke Reynolds among the players Barfield believes the Tigers must account for. Although Clemson’s coaching staff has familiarity with James Franklin’s previous teams at Penn State, Barfield cautioned against placing too much emphasis on that history.

He noted that Virginia Tech’s personnel and passing attack differ considerably from what Clemson previously encountered. As for Saturday’s outcome, Barfield believes the Hokies have the advantage.

“I think that this game should be favored in Virginia Tech’s direction, to be quite honest,” Barfield said.

His reasoning centers on Virginia Tech’s formidable defensive front and Clemson’s inability to consistently move the football through the air.

“You’re gonna have to pass the ball, and Clemson hasn’t been able to do that,” Barfield said.

That creates a difficult proposition for the Tigers, particularly if Virginia Tech establishes an early lead and forces Clemson into obvious passing situations.

Barfield questioned whether Clemson’s defense and special teams could once again compensate for its offensive deficiencies, as they have at various points this season. He also emphasized the game’s potential implications for both teams’ ACC championship aspirations.

“I consider this an ACC Championship title eliminator,” Barfield said. “I think that there are more avenues in this game for Virginia Tech to win than for Clemson, to be honest.”

For a Clemson team still searching for offensive answers, Saturday night’s matchup could ultimately hinge on whether its defense can do enough to overcome those shortcomings. And against a Virginia Tech squad seeking its sixth victory, Barfield believes that challenge could prove particularly difficult.

The Hokies' contest with the Tigers in Memorial Stadium kicks off Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.