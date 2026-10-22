Three Virginia Tech Players On Offense To Watch Against Clemson

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech will look to secure bowl eligibility Saturday when it travels to Clemson for a 7 p.m. ET matchup on ESPN.

The Hokies (5-2, 2-2 ACC) enter the contest following a 34-24 victory over Georgia Tech, snapping a two-game losing streak. Clemson (4-2, 2-1 ACC), meanwhile, is coming off a 37-0 shutout of Charleston Southern and will look to extend its seven-game winning streak against Virginia Tech.

Clemson (4-2, 2-1 ACC), meanwhile, is coming off a 37-0 shutout of Charleston Southern and will look to extend its seven-game winning streak against Virginia Tech.

For James Franklin's squad, Saturday presents an opportunity to earn its sixth victory while continuing to establish itself as one of the ACC's more productive offensive teams. Here are three Virginia Tech offensive players to watch against Clemson:

No. 1: QB Ethan Grunkemeyer

Grunkemeyer has been one of the primary reasons behind Virginia Tech's offensive improvement this season, providing the Hokies with consistent production through seven games.

The Penn State transfer has completed 167 of 229 passes (72.9%) for 1,984 yards, 15 touchdowns and two interceptions, averaging 8.7 yards per attempt.

His efficiency has helped Virginia Tech establish one of the ACC's most productive passing attacks, with the Hokies ranking third in the conference in passing yards per game.

Clemson's secondary has been among the ACC's more effective units, allowing fewer than 190 passing yards per contest. Cornerback Ashton Hampton has been particularly productive in coverage, recording nine pass breakups and an interception through six games.

For Grunkemeyer, protecting the football and avoiding negative plays will be particularly important. Virginia Tech has surrendered 18 sacks through seven games, while Clemson's defensive front has demonstrated an ability to generate pressure.

No. 2: WR Que'Sean Brown

Brown is coming off arguably his best performance in a Virginia Tech uniform, recording six receptions for 182 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's victory over Georgia Tech.

The Duke transfer opened the scoring with a 60-yard touchdown reception and finished with 251 all-purpose yards, including a 63-yard punt return that helped set up another Virginia Tech scoring opportunity.

Through seven games, Brown leads the Hokies with 46 receptions for 616 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 13.4 yards per catch.

His 182 receiving yards against Georgia Tech were the sixth-most for a Virginia Tech player in a single game since at least 1987.

Brown's ability to create separation and generate yards after the catch provides Grunkemeyer with another option when the Hokies need to move the chains.

If Clemson elects to devote additional coverage toward Brown, it could create opportunities for Virginia Tech's other receiving threats, including tight end Luke Reynolds and wide receiver Ayden Greene.

No. 3: RB Jeffrey Overton Jr.

While Virginia Tech's passing attack has garnered considerable attention, Overton has emerged as an important component of the Hokies' offensive success. The sophomore running back has recorded 613 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 103 carries this season, averaging 5.95 yards per attempt.

Overton has also contributed in the passing game, recording 22 receptions for 219 yards and two touchdowns, making him Virginia Tech's fourth-leading receiver. His most productive rushing performance came against Boston College, when he recorded 209 yards in a 21-14 victory over the Eagles.

Overton's versatility gives Virginia Tech another option offensively, particularly against a Clemson defense that has allowed approximately 142 rushing yards per game.

The Tigers have been considerably more effective defending the pass, meaning establishing the ground game could be important for the Hokies.

If Overton can consistently gain positive yardage on early downs, Virginia Tech could avoid obvious passing situations and prevent Clemson's defensive front from focusing exclusively on Grunkemeyer.

His ability to contribute as a receiver also provides another outlet when Clemson brings pressure.