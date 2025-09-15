Bhayshul Tuten Breaks Through in New NFL Role with First Career Touchdown
With the Jacksonville Jaguars trading backup running back Tank Bigsby to the Philadelphia Eagles after their Week 1 win, Tuten stepped into the No. 2 role and wasted no time proving his potential, offering a glimpse of what he could provide in an elevated role.
Midway through the second quarter, Tuten capped off an eight-play, 75-yard drive with an eight-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, giving Jacksonville a 14-7 lead. Tuten finished his day with eight carries for 42 yards, in addition to two receptions for 32 yards.
With Travis Etienne still leading the backfield, Tuten’s emergence gives the Jaguars a dynamic one-two punch and a glimpse of what could be a promising backfield in Jacksonville.
Strong Preseason is carrying over
Tuten had a strong training camp with the Jaguars, and he could be pushing for a big role in the backfield this season. Tuten is competing with Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby for carries, and with performances like this, he should be a featured player in this offense.
Our own Brett Holmes broke down what he thinks Tuten can do for the Jaguars this season and what his role might be:
"The New Jersey native started his collegiate career at North Carolina A&T before transferring to Virginia Tech for his final two years. He ran for 1,578 yards and 16 touchdowns at NC A&T. His efficiency was what drew in running backs coach Elijah Brooks and Tuten proved Brooks right by solidifying himself as a staple of the Hokies' offense. In two seasons, Tuten logged 2,342 scrimmage yards, 29 touchdowns, and 5.8 yards per carry.
Before injury disrupted his season late in the year, Tuten was on pace to finish among the top names in college football rushing-wise; the numbers he put up last year without eclipsing 200 carries raised plenty of eyebrows.
Last season, Jacksonville couldn't carry their success from 2023 over. Etienne significantly regressed from a 1,400-yard, 12-touchdown campaign and seemingly lost his starting job to Bigsby come midseason. However, Bigsby logged only 18 more carries than Etienne with one more game played.
Every message relayed from camp has led fans and media alike to believe that head coach Liam Coen is implementing a by-committee approach in the backfield. There are also questions about whether the run game will be the focal point of their offense. Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is coming off an emphatic rookie season and is only getting more familiar with Trevor Lawrence. Now add second overall pick Travis Hunter to the mix, and you could have one of the best wideout duos in the NFL.
It's still unknown what the two-way star's role will be. He's taken even snaps on both ends of the ball. Jacksonville had a weak secondary entering the 2025 offseason and Hunter could be the fortification they need. However, there was no true second threat in Jacksonville's passing attack. Tight end Brenton Strange was their second-leading receiver at a minuscule 411 yards. That's good numbers for a tight end, but not for your second target. Hunter has shown out in camp, as expected, but more specifically on offense.
So, what does Hunter have to do with Tuten and this backfield?
Committees like the one Jacksonville is implementing are good for run-heavy teams. Jacksonville was 20th in rushing play percentage, but Coen's run attack in Tampa Bay was 12th. The Buccaneers were also fifth in rushing yards per game. Coen leaned on Bucky Irving and Rachaad White after wideout Chris Godwin's season was cut short.
When Tampa Bay utilized both Godwin and Evans, however, they were a pass-heavy team. Their blowout victory against New Orleans in week six was the lone outlier. If Jacksonville leans on its young stars in the pass game, that could lead to less usage for a backfield that already didn't have great efficiency. Now, less usage could still mean they have north of 20 carries per game. For Tuten, that's not enough as the RB3 to make a push for the starting job, given the room stays healthy."
Jacksonville will contest the Houston Texans on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 1 p.m., with viewing available on CBS.