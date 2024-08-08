Bhayshul Tuten Discusses the Expectations Facing The Hokies in 2024 + Improvement From the O-Line and Kyron Drones
The expectations have been mounting for Virginia Tech this offseason and as the season gets closer, more and more people around the country are starting to come around on the Hokies as an ACC title contender. Virginia Tech is bringing back more returning production than any team in the country and has a favorable schedule as well, giving reason to believe they can make a run this season.
One of the top players the Hokies have coming back this season is running back Bhayshul Tuten and at Virginia Tech's media day this week, he talked about the expectations facing this team going into the season:
" I think with everybody being back and having a full year under their belt, I think the chemistry is going to be much better. We all been working really hard to be a great offensive group to come out and play great for Hokie Nation. So I think just having that chemistry that we need, has been a great pleasure for us."
Tuten also talked about the progression he has seen from the offensive line and quarterback Kyron Drones:
"I think the biggest improvement Kyron had for us is his leadership aspect. He's a great leader, he's shown that from his communication standpoint, his understanding of the playbook has definitely increased. So just having him back there, comfortable with checks and whatever he has to do, just makes our game a lot easier.
Yes, I definitely have. they're a lot stronger. They did gain some weight. So they're a bit beefier, but just them on the mental side of it. They're checks and the communication is great. It's been a huge improvement that we've been harping on for them. So just trying to understand their points and who they're going to has definitely helped us running backs. Makes our game easier."
Check out what our own RJ Schafer had to say about some more of Tuten's abilities:
"Bhayshul Tuten was one of the best kick returners in the nation last year. Tuten took 19 returns for 500 yards and two touchdowns. These numbers put him among some of the top kick returners in the country. Among players who received 15 or more kicks, Bhayshul Tuten's 28.9 yards per kick return placed him fifth in the country. Tuten only trailed Barion Brown (Kentucky), Jayden Harrison (Marshall), Jacquez Stuart (Toledo), and Brashard Smith (Miami (FL).
This wasn't Tuten's only area of production, either.
Tuten was Kyron Drones' sidekick in the ever-reliable Hokies' running game. Tech's 4.9 yards per carry landed them tied for fourth in the ACC standings. Kyron Drones and Bhayshul Tuten's combined 1,681 rushing yards also land them as the fourth-highest combined rushing yards as a QB-RB duo in the ACC. This number only trails Omarion Hampton and Drake Maye (North Carolina); Thomas Castellanos and Kyle Robichaux (Boston College); and Jamal Haynes and Haynes King (Georgia Tech)."