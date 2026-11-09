Bowl Projections For Virginia Tech Football After Week Ten Loss to SMU

Louisville, Duke, and Clemson did more to Virginia Tech’s bowl outlook on Saturday than SMU did on Friday night.

The 51-28 loss in Dallas barely registered on the five national boards I follow. One moved the Hokies down, one moved them up, two kept them in the same bowl against a new opponent and one didn’t touch them.

All three of those ACC teams won Saturday, and Tech (6-3, 3-3 ACC) now sits behind six league teams with fewer conference losses. Pitt is also in front: It matches Tech’s 3-3 mark and owns the head-to-head.

Where the board sits

CBS Sports’ Brad Crawford sent Tech to Jacksonville for a Gator Bowl date with Ole Miss on Dec. 30. SMU gets the Pop-Tarts Bowl, Wake Forest the Holiday, and Louisville drops all the way to the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa.

Steven Lassan of Athlon Sports kept Tech in the Holiday on Dec. 28 and swapped Oregon State for Oregon. He has Wake Forest in the Pop-Tarts, SMU in the Gator and Louisville in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach left Tech in the Gator and changed the opponent from Tennessee to LSU. SMU is his Pop-Tarts team, Louisville his Holiday team, and Wake Forest is his No. 10 Playoff seed.

ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura leaves Tech in El Paso for the Sun Bowl against Arizona on New Year’s Eve. He pulled Wake Forest out of the Playoff and into the Pop-Tarts. SMU gets the Gator and Louisville the Holiday.

Sports Illustrated’s Bryan Fischer made the only move down, from the Pop-Tarts to the Holiday against USC. Louisville takes the Orlando seat.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

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The Pop-Tarts, Gator and Holiday make up the top tier of the ACC’s bowl lineup, and every board that keeps Tech there clears room one of two ways. Schlabach and Fischer send Wake Forest to the Playoff, which opens a seat. Crawford and Lassan keep Wake in the bowl pool and slot Louisville below the Hokies, even though the Cardinals are 5-2 in the league and have won four straight. Bonagura does neither, and his is the board with Tech in El Paso.

Where Tech stands in line

Miami is 6-0 in the ACC, Wake Forest is 5-1, Louisville and SMU are 5-2, and Duke and Clemson are 4-2. Tech is 3-3, tied with Pitt, which beat the Hokies 35-33 on Oct. 2.

An 8-4 finish puts Tech at 5-4 in the league. SMU can’t finish behind it, since it wins any tie. Louisville would have to lose at North Carolina on Saturday and against Pitt on Nov. 21 just to pull even. Pitt only has to match Tech.

Duke and Clemson meet on Nov. 20, so one of them takes a third league loss. If it’s Clemson, Tech owns that tiebreaker from the 20-16 win on Oct. 24. If it’s Duke, the Blue Devils would need wins at Miami and Wake Forest to stay ahead.

All five boards still have Miami in the Playoff after its loss at Notre Dame. That leaves an 8-4 Tech most likely fourth to seventh in the bowl line, with three top-tier seats to go around.

My bowl projection: Sun Bowl

Crawford and Lassan are betting a bowl will take the Hokies over Louisville. Schlabach and Fischer are betting on Wake Forest making the Playoff, and even then Tech would have to beat out Pitt and the Duke-Clemson winner for the last top-tier seat. The committee ranked Wake 16th in its first top 25, with the second set due Tuesday night. The ACC doesn’t set a pick order inside its bowl tiers, so either bet could pay off. I’m not making either one on an 8-4 team that just gave up 51.

The pick: Sun Bowl, Dec. 31, at Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso (2 p.m. ET, CBS). Four boards already have Clemson in that seat, and the Oct. 24 win is Tech’s best argument for taking it. At 9-3, the ceiling is the Gator, since a win at Miami would make Tech hard to pass over. At 7-5, the floor drops to the Pinstripe, or to the Fenway if Wake stays in the bowl pool.

Before Dallas, Tech’s ACC title math needed Wake Forest to lose. With that race all but gone, Hokies fans have a reason to pull for the Demon Deacons at noon Saturday, when they play SMU on the same field where the Mustangs put up 51.