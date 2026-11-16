Latest Bowl Projections For Virginia Tech Football After Loss to Stanford

Stanford had six sacks in nine games before it got to Blacksburg. It sacked Ethan Grunkemeyer five times Saturday night, beat Virginia Tech 40-22 at Lane Stadium and knocked two national bowl projections for the Hokies from Jacksonville to Annapolis.

Tech (6-4, 3-4 ACC) locked up bowl eligibility with its Oct. 24 win at Clemson, so Saturday was about seeding. Three of its first five possessions ended in turnovers. Stanford scored the first 21 points in a game in which ESPN's Football Power Index gave the Hokies a 90.5% chance to win.

"It's hard to lose the turnover battle zero to three, and give yourself a chance to win," coach James Franklin said.

Stanford hadn't won a road game all season. Micah Ford ran for 149 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries. The Cardinal finished with 233 rushing yards, and Tech didn't record a sack. The Hokies have allowed 91 points in their last two games.

Where the board sits

The two boards that moved furthest belong to Brad Crawford of CBS Sports and Mark Schlabach of ESPN. Both had Tech in the Gator Bowl a week ago, and both now have the Hokies in the Military Bowl, Dec. 28 in Annapolis. Crawford has them playing Army, and Schlabach has UTSA. Crawford also puts Virginia in the Pinstripe, and the Cavaliers (5-5, 3-4) close the regular season at Lane on Nov. 28.

Steven Lassan of Athlon Sports dropped Tech from the Holiday to the Duke's Mayo Bowl, and his matchup comes with a storyline: Penn State, which fired Franklin during his 12th season there, in Charlotte on Dec. 26.

Two boards held steady. Kyle Bonagura of ESPN still has Tech in the Sun Bowl against Arizona. Bryan Fischer of Sports Illustrated still has the Hokies in the Holiday against USC, which makes him the only board of the five that sends Tech to Orlando, Jacksonville, or San Diego.

Where Tech stands in line

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

All five boards put Miami (9-1, 7-0 ACC) and Wake Forest (9-1, 6-1) in the College Football Playoff. Four of them hand the Pop-Tarts, Gator, and Holiday to Louisville (7-3, 6-2), SMU (7-3, 5-3), and Duke (7-3, 4-3).

Say Tech splits its last two and finishes 7-5. That's 4-5 in the league. Louisville and SMU can't fall that far. Neither can Clemson (6-4, 4-3), which plays eight league games and has one left, Friday at Duke. Duke would have to lose that one and at Wake Forest on Nov. 28 to slide back to Tech's level.

That leaves Tech scrapping for the Sun, Duke's Mayo and Pinstripe with Clemson, Pitt (6-4, 3-4) and the five ACC teams sitting at 5-5. Pitt beat Tech 35-33 on Oct. 2.

The ACC doesn't pick strictly off the standings. Its bowls weigh geography, repeat appearances, and records, and the repeat part works against Charlotte. Tech's last bowl was the Duke's Mayo on Jan. 3, 2025, a 24-10 loss to Minnesota.

Every board also needs Wake Forest to stay in the Playoff field. If the Deacons slip out, they take one of the top three seats, and the rest of the league slides down a spot, Tech included.

My bowl projection: Pinstripe Bowl

I have Tech losing at Miami on Saturday, where it hasn't won since 2019, and beating Virginia at home. At 7-5, Tech faces two problems: three boards already have Clemson in El Paso, and Charlotte hosted the Hokies' last bowl. So the pick moves from El Paso to the Bronx: Pinstripe Bowl, Dec. 26, Yankee Stadium, noon ET on ABC. None of the five boards has Tech in New York yet.

The ceiling takes a win in Miami Gardens. An 8-4 Tech at 5-4 in the league gets back into the Holiday conversation, especially if Duke loses Friday.

The floor is 6-6. Lose to Virginia too, and Tech lands where Crawford and Schlabach already have it: the Military Bowl on Dec. 28, or the Fenway in Boston two days earlier.

Crawford has the Cavaliers in the Bronx and the Hokies in Annapolis. The Nov. 28 game at Lane decides whether he has them backward.