Breaking Down Jimbo Fisher as the Potential Next Virginia Tech Head Coach
After the 0-3 start to Virginia Tech's season, the school decided to part ways with Brent Pry. The fanbase is clamoring for someone who can restore Virginia Tech football to its competitive status in the ACC, recruit well, and bring back a sense of stability and identity to Blacksburg.
A name that has been brought up in conversation for Virginia Tech's next coach is Jimbo Fisher. With a national championship and years of coaching college ball at the highest level, he could be an intriguing candidate.
Background/Resume:
Fisher got his first head coaching position in 2010, when he was promoted from offensive coordinator to head coach at Florida State.
During his tenure as head coach, Florida State saw some of its most dominant years, including a perfect 14-0 season in 2013 and the National Championship. The Seminoles made a bowl game every year Fisher was their head coach. Overall, Fisher finished with a record of 82-23 (.783 winning percentage) at Florida State.
He resigned late in the 2017 season and left Tallahassee to sign one of the most lucrative head coaching deals in the history of college football, signing a 10-year, $75 million contract with Texas A&M.
He continued the success that he had at Florida State early on with the Aggies. In his first year, he led his team to a 9-4 record and a Gator Bowl victory over NC State. His best year came in 2020, when the Aggies finished 9-1 and just missed out on the College Football Playoffs, placing fifth in the final rankings. Instead, they were sent to the Orange Bowl, where they beat North Carolina handedly 41-27.
Fisher was fired after a disappointing 2022 season and an underwhelming 2023 season, when A&M was just 6-4 before he was fired. Overall, he finished with a 45-25 record at Texas A&M (.643 winning percentage).
Pluses:
- ACC Success: He is a proven winner in the ACC. His years at Florida State included not only a National Title, but also three ACC Championships. He knows this conference, how to recruit well in it, and most importantly, how to win in it. That experience could be invaluable to Virginia Tech, a program looking to regain its top-tier status in the conference.
- Name and Recruitment Pull: Fisher is a name synonymous with successful college football. Recruits know that Fisher will be able to bring out the best in them, which can translate into wins on the field. Pairing that up with the rich football history and tradition at Virginia Tech, could be a match made in heaven.
- Big Game Experience: Fisher has coached in high-pressure games and has been able win in them. He has won in the gauntlet that is the SEC, won multiple ACC titles, and has his national championship to complement all of his other big victories. He could provide the leadership and poise necessary to guide the Hokies in big moments and games.
Minuses:
- High Cost: Fisher’s salary demand is going to be high. He already has the record contract buyout at $77 million, following his firing by Texas A&M, so he will likely require a large salary if he were to coach in Blacksburg. Following Virginia Tech’s recent announcement that they will be adding around $50 million to its athletic budget, affording Fisher just became much more realistic.
- Recent Performance Issues: His last two years at Texas A&M were disappointing. The program was expected to compete for National Championships every year, but he fell short of that, especially in his last two seasons coaching the Aggies. In 2022, they missed their first bowl game since 2008, finishing 5-7. While Fisher’s overall record is strong, his last two years as a head coach could raise concerns on if he is able to get back to where he once was, competing for conference titles and national championships.
- Expectation vs. Reality: If Fisher were to be hired by Virginia Tech, expectations by students, fans, alumni and donors would skyrocket. In reality, it is hard to turn a football team around in just one season, as most fans are expecting if Fisher were hired. If the Hokies struggle in his first couple years, the criticism for Fisher would be intense, especially since he has found immense success in the ACC.
Is he a realistic option?
The financial cost of securing Fisher would be the biggest hurdle for Virginia Tech. But with the school bulking up its athletic budget, that hurdle has become an easier jump. He has expressed interest in coaching again. However, if a more attractive offer comes along, like an SEC team firing its coach, it will be hard for Virginia Tech to convince Fisher to come coach in Blacksburg.
If Virginia Tech believes Fisher can return to the greatness that he once had coaching the ACC, the school should do everything in its power to hire him.