Breaking Down Josh Heupel as the Potential Next Virginia Tech Head Coach
After parting ways with Brent Pry, Virginia Tech is hunting for its next head coach to reignite a frustrated fanbase. One long-shot option is the current head coach of Tennessee, Josh Heupel. He is a bright offensive mind who knows what it takes to win against the top programs in the country.
Background/Resume:
In 2004, Heupel began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Oklahoma. He left after one year and joined the Arizona Wildcats to be its tight end coach. He returned to the Sooners in 2006, serving as the quarterback coach and was eventually promoted to co-offensive coordinator.
He left Oklahoma in 2014 and was hired as the assistant head coach at Utah State. His time there was brief, as he left after one season to become the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach for Missouri.
He finally got his opportunity as a head coach in 2018 when UCF hired him. Heupel found immediate success with the Knights, as they finished 12-1, finishing 11th in the final AP Poll. UCF was 6th in the country in points that year, averaging 43.2 points a game. In the three seasons Heupel was at UCF, his offenses averaged over 40 points a game in each season.
He continued having an explosive offense when Tennessee hired him in 2021. In his first year, his offense was seventh in the country in points, averaging 29.3 a game. His best season with the Vols came in 2022, when his team finished 11-2 and sixth in the AP Poll. The offense, led by Hendon Hooker, was first in the country in points per game with 46.1.
Pluses:
- Offensive Pedigree: There is no question that Heupel is one of the brightest offensive minds in all of football. His teams consistently run up the scoreboard on their opponents. At Tennessee in 2022, his offense led the nation in scoring (46.1 points per game) and total offense (525.5 yards per game). For Virginia Tech, having an offense that can keep up with some of the best teams in the ACC would be invaluable to have.
- Proven Program Builder: Before Heupel was hired by Tennessee, the Vols struggled to keep up with the best the SEC has to offer. The year prior to Heupell’s hiring, Tennessee finished 3-7, averaging only 21.5 points a game. He built more than wins and points on the board. He built culture, habits and accountability.
- Recruiting Expert: Under Heupel at Tennessee, the 2026 recruiting class is ranked in the top 10 in the nation, landing multiple five-star and four-star recruits. Heupel has the ability to not only land top recruits that are in-state, but also out of state. Virginia Tech has struggled to recruit Virginia well, and having someone like Heupel could help with that.
Minuses:
- Defensive Struggles: Outside of the 2024 Volunteers, Heupel led teams are not known for having lockdown defenses. This season, Tennessee has given up 35.3 points per game. While the offense is averaging 44.1 points a game this season, giving up that many points is not a recipe for success.
- Struggles in Big Games: Although Heupel has turned around the program at Tennessee, his team has struggled against some of the best teams the SEC has to offer. For example, against Georgia, he has not been able to beat the Bulldogs in five tries. He has done better against Alabama, winning two games and losing three. Heupell does not have a winning record in bowl games in his head coaching career, going 3-4 in postseason football.
- Tied down at Tennessee: This is less so a coaching flaw, but it should be noted that Heupell was extended at Tennessee through 2030, so if Virginia Tech truly wants him now, it will have to be prepared for a large contract buy-out. Even if Virginia Tech had the money to pay it, it is unlikely that Tennessee would want to part ways with Heupell.
Is he a realistic option?
It is incredibly unlikely that Heupell will be the next coach of Virginia Tech. His contract extension at Tennessee shows that he will be there for the foreseeable future. If something unexpected happens and Tennessee parts ways with Heupel this season, the Hokies should pursue him aggressively.