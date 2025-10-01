Breaking Down Sam Siefkes as the Potential Next Virginia Tech Head Coach
Now that Virginia Tech is looking for its next head coach, speculation has run wild on who might be the next coach in Blacksburg. Big names like Jon Gruden, Jimbo Fisher and Michael Vick have all been thrown around since Brent Pry's firing. But what if the next head coach is someone from within? Enter Sam Siefkes, the current defensive coordinator for Virginia Tech. He is young, energetic and is highly praised by the people around him.
Background/Resume:
Siefkes grew up in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, and attended Wisconsin-La Crosse to play collegiate football. His playing days were cut short due to injuries. He does have coaching experience at the collegiate time, coaching at both Wisconsin-Platteville and Wofford.
This season is Siefkes' first season in Blacksburg. He has spent the last few years coaching in the NFL. From 2021 to 2022, he was with the Minnesota Vikings as its defensive quality control coach and as assistant linebacker coach. He moved on to the Arizona Cardinals and was the linebacker coach under Jonathan Gannon.
Pluses:
- Rising Young Star: Siefkes has gotten a lot of praise from his peers that he has worked with over the years. Vikings’ head coach Kevin O’Connell thought very highly of Siefkes and that kind of praise from a highly respected coach like O’Connell could carry a lot of weight for Virginia Tech’s hiring committee.
- Continuity Within the Program: If Virginia Tech were to make Siefkes the next head coach, it would provide continuity and stability for the players, especially on the defensive side of the ball, for next year. He understands the team’s strengths and weaknesses and would have first-hand knowledge on how to improve the team.
- Potential longevity: Since Siefkes is so young at just age 34 and has not been a head coach yet, there is a chance that Virginia Tech could be his big opportunity. If he is successful, the Hokies might be able to enjoy stability at the head coaching position for many years, rather than face another coaching search in the near future.
Minuses:
- No Head Coaching Experience: Siefkes has not been a head coach at any level of football in his young coaching career. The jump from coordinator to head coach is substantial. It requires managing a full staff, recruiting well, media responsibilities and so much more. Without any sort of experience leading a program, there is an inherent risk in trusting him to lead Virginia Tech.
- Rocky Start to the Season for the Defense: It is important to emphasize that the season is just five games in, but the Hokies' defense has been hit-or-miss this season. In the first three games, all of which were lost by Virginia Tech, the defense gave up over 37 points per game. However, in the two games following Pry’s firing, the defense has been very good. Virginia Tech allowed just two field goals to Wofford and held a dangerous NC State offense to 21 points.
- Limited Recruiting Background: Siefkes’ career has been focused on coaching and developing players, rather than recruiting players from high school or transfers already in college. In the world of NIL, teams need to have someone who is sharp and can land top recruits. Since Siefkes has spent most of his coaching career in the NFL, there is little proof that he would be able to recruit quality players that Virginia Tech will need to compete in the ACC.
How realistic of a candidate is he?
It is far too early in the season to consider Siefkes a realistic option as Virginia Tech's next head coach. If the Hokies' defense can continue the success they had against Wofford and NC State, that could make Siefkes a dark horse candidate to be the next head coach. Conversely, if the defense does poorly for the rest of the season, it is safe to say that Siefkes will not be getting a promotion.
Ultimately, Siefkes' chances of becoming Virginia Tech's next coach depend on his performance this season and if the university is willing to take a risk on someone with a lot of upside but no head coaching experience.