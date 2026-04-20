Breaking Down Virginia Tech’s Top NFL Breakout Candidate

In a draft class where Virginia Tech did not send any prospects to the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, the spotlight on Blacksburg's prospects is dim.

There is no national broadcast. No televised 40-yard dash in front of hundreds of NFL scouts. Rather, there was a pedestrian Pro Day in the New River Valley, with a short list of players hoping a phone rings on Day 3. Among them was linebacker Jaden Keller, who used his window well.

The Virginia Tech linebacker's game is built on recognition — reading a run before the handoff, closing the gap before the ball carrier can hit it and arriving at the spot with enough force to make the play unambiguous. It is unglamorous work. It is also exactly the kind of work that keeps linebackers employed in the NFL for a long time.

Keller spent his entire career in Blacksburg, working his way through the program the old-fashioned way. He recorded 25 tackles in 2022 and 23 in 2023.

In 2024, his turn came. In seven starts, he led the entire Virginia Tech defense with 83 tackles.

Then 2025 arrived with a new defensive coordinator — Sam Siefkes — and a philosophy built on rotation. There was no designated lead backer; every linebacker shared snaps. Keller posted 50 tackles in 11 games in a slightly reduced role, a dip in raw production unrelated to ability.

Keller is not the linebacker archetype that commands draft capital in the first two days. He is not the rangy coverage hybrid who can shadow a tight end down the seam or match up with a running back in space. What he is may be less fashionable but perhaps no less valuable: a run-stopper with the potential capability to move between multiple spots in the box and the closing speed to make plays downfield.

His speed inside the box is what separates him from other run-stopping linebackers. He can play either side of the formation, diagnose run plays quickly and arrive at the point of attack with conviction. Every NFL 53-man roster carries at least one player like this: a linebacker who keeps a defense honest against the run and contributes on special teams.

His 2025 PFF grade of 54.4 places him near the bottom of eligible linebackers. At Virginia Tech's Pro Day, Keller posted a team-high 35.5-inch vertical leap and a 9-foot-11 broad jump. The broad jump nearly went further. On his final attempt, he nearly reached the ten-foot mark before his momentum carried him forward, discounting the effort.

The most compelling case for Keller as a realistic NFL prospect is not what he has already done. It is what those things suggest about where he is still going. The intangibles — the motor, the positional flexibility, the willingness to accept a rotational role, the steady climb from depth piece to team leader over five seasons — are already formed.

What needs to develop is packets of his athleticism, and that is not a criticism. It is an opportunity. The Pro Day numbers he posted in Blacksburg were the first time his physical tools were formally quantified as numerical values in front of NFL personnel, and they were striking. For a player who has spent five years being evaluated primarily on production, those numbers reframe the conversation entirely.

That combination — mature football character paired with still-developing physical tools — is precisely where late-round value hides in every draft. After all, late-round picks are predicated on finding a diamond-in-the-rough quantity.

Keller may never be a starter in the NFL. He may never anchor a linebacker corps or draw a Pro Bowl vote. But a player with his intangibles, his versatility and his athletic upside can morph into a player worth bringing to minicamp, worth a roster spot through the preseason and worth the patience it takes to find out what he becomes when the scheme fits and necessary reps are allocated. The NFL has always had room for players like that. The question is if Keller is one of them.