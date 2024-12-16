BREAKING: Former Virginia Tech Hokie Xavier Chaplin Transfers to Auburn
Virginia Tech starting left tackle Xavier Chaplin transferred out of Blacksburg, and now his destination is official. Per Max Olson of ESPN, the tackle plans to sign with the Auburn Tigers.
The 6-foot-7, 323-pound tackle started all 12 games for the Hokies this year. He was an All-American in 2023, and has long held the title as the cornerstone of Virginia Tech’s offensive line, and now he will man the Tigers’ offensive line which allowed 2.3 sacks per game in 2023.
Chaplin will replace Dillon Wade, the Tulsa transfer which originally came to Auburn as a guard, but due to Mississippi State transfer Percy Lewis’s struggles, Wade got some time at left tackle. Now the Tigers will have a full time tackle who has an extra amount of experience at the position.
Chaplin spent three years in Blacksburg, redshirting his first year and starting all thirteen games as a redshirt freshman.
According to PFF, Chaplin only allowed two sacks in the past year, despite recording over 300 pass block snaps on the season. PFF also ranked him as a top-ten tackle in the ACC in the 2024 season. Chaplin is ranked as the best left tackle in the transfer portal by On3 Sports, overall he is ranked as the 9th best player in the transfer portal, trailing players like Eric Singleton Jr, KC Concepcion, and Ahmad Hardy.
The Hokies fell short in the 2024 season, highlighted by wins against Boston College, Georgia Tech, and Stanford. The losses were too much to overcome though. The Hokies became bowl eligible in the final week of the season after taking down Virginia, continuing the dominance of the rivalry.
