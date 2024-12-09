BREAKING: Virginia Tech Defensive Back Jalen Stroman Enters Transfer Portal
Blacksburg, Vir — A second Virginia Tech defensive starter has entered the portal. Safety Jalen Stroman followed linebacker Keli Lawson into the portal.
Lawson and Stroman were a part of Virginia Tech’s historic 2021 recruiting class. The Hokies signed thirty recruits including ten players from Virginia. Lawson and Stroman both came from Virginia, with the latter coming from Patriot High School in Nokesville, Virginia.
Stroman missed the majority of the 2024 season as he only played in the Hokies’ loss against Vanderbilt. Injuries had been a concern for Stroman throughout his time at Virginia Tech. Stroman’s last full season as a Hokie came in 2022 when he recorded 43 tackles, 2 pass deflections, and 2 forced fumbles. In eleven games in 2023, he recorded 55 tackles, 24 solo tackles, 2 pass deflections, and 2 tackles for loss.
Stroman, the senior safety, enters the transfer portal in the morning of the day that it opened.
Per Matt Zenitz, some scouts had a Day 2 NFL Draft grade on Stroman entering the season:
Stroman was a three-year starter in high school as a safety and wide receiver. He is the younger brother of former Virginia Tech standout, Greg Stroman. As a junior in high school, Jalen recorded 58 tackles and three interceptions.
This is going to be a transfer that hurts the Hokies. While he was injured for a lot of the season, he is a very talented player and playmaker. He is not the first Virginia Tech defender to enter the portal this morning.
A recent addition to the portal is Virginia Tech linebacker Keli Lawson.
Lawson originally came to Blacksburg as a wide receiver. He saw little time in his first year, when he eventually made the move to linebacker. Lawson is every bit of his 6-foot-6, 220 pound frame, hence why the move to linebacker made sense. He would see more time in his first full year as a linebacker during the 2022 season. He finished that year with 23 total tackles, a pass deflection, a sack, and an interception-touchdown.
The year after, 2023, he led the team in tackles with 80. He also recorded 7 tackles-for-loss, 2.5 sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble. However, Lawson did not see as much action in 2024, largely in part to an injury that kept Lawson battling until the last week of the season. He recorded just 40 tackles, 20 of which were solo, 4 pass deflections, and one high-flying interception against Georgia Tech. His spot in the two-deep depth chart did vary after he came back from the injury.
Lawson’s time in Blacksburg will always be bittersweet. He was an All-ACC Honorable Mention in 2023, and all signs pointed to a breakout year in 2024 for Lawson, but injuries spoiled those hopes.
The linebacker from Stephens City, Virginia, can withdraw from the portal or transfer to another school without any penalty.
