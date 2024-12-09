BREAKING: Virginia Tech OT Xavier Chaplin Enters Transfer Portal
Virginia Tech just suffered a huge loss in the transfer portal. 2023 College Football News Third Team All-American left tackle Xavier Chaplin has announced that he is entering the transfer portal.
Chaplin was often the highest graded player on PFF each week, and he received an honor on PFF’s National Team of the Week in his support of Bhayshul Tuten’s 266 rushing yard experience. That week, Chaplin received an 88.8 PFF grade, the best grade among left tackles that week.
It's way too early to think about Chaplin's role in the NFL Draft since Chaplin is a redshirt sophomore who will likely enter the pros in the 2027 season. He will likely hear his name called in whichever Draft he chooses. National analyst Tony Pauline teased the idea of Chaplin entering the 2025 NFL Draft as a third-year sophomore. Pauline graded Chaplin as a fifth-round talent and noted that he's the cornerpiece of the Virginia Tech Hokies offensive line.
ESPN currently lists him at 6-foot-7 and 323 pounds, NFL level size, and he has completely controlled defensive linemen of a similar size while rarely getting penalized at all.
After redshirting in his freshman year, he spent two years at starting tackle. He allowed only five sacks in the 2023 season and he dominated in 2024 as well.
Chaplin released a statement alongside the announcement that he has entered the transfer portal:
“HOKIES NATION,
First and foremost, I would like to thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. None of this would be possible if it wasn't for Him. To my family and friends, I can never repay you for the unwavering support that has gotten me to this point in my career. Thank you for always being there for me.
To Hokie Nation: Thank you for embracing a kid from Seabrook, South Carolina from day one. The atmosphere and love every time I stepped in Lane Stadium was unmatched. I hope you know that I gave you everything had when llaced them up. It's truly been an honor and a privilege to dawn the burnt orange and maroon.
To my teammates and coaches: It's infinite love with each and everyone one of you. We have shared memories that will last a litetime. I wish you all the best.
With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal where I will have two years of eligibility remaining. I am looking forward to what the future holds. - Six Five Out”
