All Hokies

BREAKING: Virginia Tech RB Malachi Thomas Enters Transfer Portal

The backup running back entered the portal.

RJ Schafer

Nov 2, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Malachi Thomas (24) prepares for contact by Syracuse Orange defensive back Devin Grant (23) in the third quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Malachi Thomas (24) prepares for contact by Syracuse Orange defensive back Devin Grant (23) in the third quarter at JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
In this story:

Blacksburg, Vir — Another Hokie has hit the portal. Virginia Tech running back Malachi Thomas has entered his name into the transfer portal. Thomas played in all four years at Virginia Tech as he totaled 1,127 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns. Thomas was primary backup behind Bhayshul Tuten, and now Thomas seeks a new location.

In high school, Thomas was a three-star recruit with offers from App State, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, UConn, Duke, East Carolina, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kansas State, Memphis, Middle Tennessee State, UCF, and Western Kentucky. Thomas decided to leave his home state to join the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Thomas is a versatile runner from Hartwell, Georgia. He is listed at 6-foot-0 and 215 pounds. Malachi wore plenty of hats in his time in Blacksburg. Thomas holds a passer rating of 564.4 with a perfect completion percentage of 100%. He’s thrown one pass for sixteen yards. Thomas also returned eleven kickoffs for 188 yards with a long of 24 yards. He caught 28 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown.

Thomas will be missed at Virginia Tech, as he is one of the few scholarship players who spent a full four years in Blacksburg while playing.

He exploded for 151 yards and three touchdowns against Syracuse in 2021, but mainly saw reserve action after Tuten transferred in from NC A&T.

Backups Jeremiah Coney, P.J. Prioleau, Tyler Mason, John Beutow, and Ty’Drez Clements remain on the roster but the new class of 2025 signee Jeff Overton Jr stands to gain plenty of playing time from this transfer of Malachi Thomas.

Related Stories

Virginia Tech Football: 2025 Transfer Portal Tracker for the Hokies

BREAKING: Virginia Tech Will Play Minnesota in The Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Virginia Tech Football: Offensive Lineman Lance Williams To Enter the Transfer Portal

Published
RJ Schafer
RJ SCHAFER

RJ Schafer joined the On SI team in 2024, contributing to the coverage of Major League Baseball, Collegiate Basketball, and Collegiate Football at https://www.si.com/college/virginiatech/. Prior to this, RJ built a strong portfolio covering Georgia Tech and the Tigers for the Bleav Network. With a solid background in sports journalism, RJ has conducted interviews with both collegiate and professional athletes, enhancing the depth and authenticity of his reporting. RJ's extensive experience in the sports industry has equipped him with a keen understanding of the dynamics and intricacies of both collegiate and professional sports. His work is focused on providing insightful analysis and comprehensive coverage, making him a trusted voice in the sports community.

Home/Football