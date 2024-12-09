BREAKING: Virginia Tech RB Malachi Thomas Enters Transfer Portal
Blacksburg, Vir — Another Hokie has hit the portal. Virginia Tech running back Malachi Thomas has entered his name into the transfer portal. Thomas played in all four years at Virginia Tech as he totaled 1,127 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns. Thomas was primary backup behind Bhayshul Tuten, and now Thomas seeks a new location.
In high school, Thomas was a three-star recruit with offers from App State, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, UConn, Duke, East Carolina, FIU, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kansas State, Memphis, Middle Tennessee State, UCF, and Western Kentucky. Thomas decided to leave his home state to join the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Thomas is a versatile runner from Hartwell, Georgia. He is listed at 6-foot-0 and 215 pounds. Malachi wore plenty of hats in his time in Blacksburg. Thomas holds a passer rating of 564.4 with a perfect completion percentage of 100%. He’s thrown one pass for sixteen yards. Thomas also returned eleven kickoffs for 188 yards with a long of 24 yards. He caught 28 passes for 198 yards and a touchdown.
Thomas will be missed at Virginia Tech, as he is one of the few scholarship players who spent a full four years in Blacksburg while playing.
He exploded for 151 yards and three touchdowns against Syracuse in 2021, but mainly saw reserve action after Tuten transferred in from NC A&T.
Backups Jeremiah Coney, P.J. Prioleau, Tyler Mason, John Beutow, and Ty’Drez Clements remain on the roster but the new class of 2025 signee Jeff Overton Jr stands to gain plenty of playing time from this transfer of Malachi Thomas.
