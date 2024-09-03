Brent Pry Gives Gives Injury Updates regarding Jalen Stroman, Nick Gallo, and Will Johnson
During Brent Pry's weekly press conference, he relayed to the media about some possible missing stars for the Hokies week-two
Jalen Stroman
The rising star safety was injured against the Commodores and removed towards the end of the crushing loss. On Tuesday, Pry confirmed that Stroman would be missing for a couple of weeks and hinted that there would be a rotation in filling in for Stroman. Here is what Pry said today about Stroman:
" I foresee him missing a couple of weeks at least."
Nick Gallo
Pry did not seem optimistic about Gallo being able to return this week when they play Marshall.
"He's questionable, unlikely."
Benji Gosnell has since filled in nicely but the stable cog in Gallo is a hole that will be missed until his return.
Will Johnson
Like Stroman, redshirt junior Will Johnson went down against Vandy and Pry relayed to the media that the the linebacker special teams specialist will be out for the "foreseeable future."
"Will's gonna be out for a little while. [He's] a tough guy starter on four special teams. Ultimate team guy. Pretty tough injury, tough guy. I knew when I saw him kind of in agony out there. It wasn't something minor because otherwise he would have bounced up, limped off. If he had to. So he's going to be out of commission for a little bit. We hope to get him back at some point down the stretch."
Coach Pry's The Hokies host Marshall this Saturday at 4:30 ET on the CW.