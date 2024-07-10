Brent Pry Named to 2024 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List
Brent Pry was just recently named to the 2024 Dodd Trophy preseason watch list for the upcoming 2024–2025 college football season.
The Dodd Trophy celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership, and integrity. These three pillars are what represent Bobby Dodd's coaching philosophy and his legendary career.
The watch list for college football’s most coveted national coaching award was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. Taken into consideration for the award are projected success, commitment to charity and service in the community, academic progress rate, and graduation success rate.
21 coaches, including Pry, were named to the preseason watch list, along with other notable ACC coaches such as:
Jeff Brohm – Louisville
Mario Cristobal – Miami
Dave Doeren – NC State
Mike Norvell – Florida State
Dabo Swinney – Clemson
Of the 21 coaches on the watch list, five are previous winners of The Dodd Trophy, including Dabo Swinney (2011), Kirk Ferentz (2015), Brian Kelly (2018), Kyle Whittingham (2019), and Mike Norvell (2023).
Pry, who coached the Hokies to a record of 7-6 last year, is tied with Mario Cristobal as the coach with the lowest wins that appear on the list.
Despite not producing as much as the other coaches on the winning side of things last year, this speaks volumes to what Pry accomplished off the field. With the way things are turning around in Blacksburg, VA, don’t be surprised if Pry makes a run at the trophy.