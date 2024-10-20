Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Open As Big Favorites vs Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech is coming off a Thursday night win vs Boston College and they will get an opportunity to get another win next Saturday. The Hokies are looking to win their third straight game when they host Georgia Tech and they are going to do so as 9.5-point favorites according to Fanduel Sportsbook.
Georgia Tech (5-3, 3-2 ACC) is coming off of a loss to No. 12 Notre Dame and they played that game without starting quarterback Haynes King and starting linebacker Kyle Efford. After the game, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key did not give much of an update on either player but did say that King's injury was not going to be season-ending:
"You know, it's, you know, you're going to get crazy and say day-to-day, but that's kind of what it is. I mean, you know, I don't know. I don't know where it's at as far as... it's not, it's not season-ending. I can tell you that. It's not a season-ending injury. You know, it's going to depend a lot upon just, you know, how quickly you can, you know, react and come, you know, ready, ready to roll."
Virginia Tech still has an outside shot at making the ACC Championship game if they can find a way to win out. They are starting to look like the team that we thought we would see at the beginning of the year and the running game and pass rush is leading the way. Bhayshul Tuten just set the single-game record for rushing yards in a game and Antwaun Powell-Ryland had four sacks on Thursday night vs Boston College.
These two teams did not play last season, but they are plenty familiar with each other from their days in the ACC Coastal division. These two teams played every year between 2004 and 2019 (did not play in the 2020 COVID season) and the Hokies currently lead the all-time series 11-8. An interesting stat in this series is that Georgia Tech has won the last four matchups in Blacksburg (2022, 2018, 2016, and 2014) and the Hokies have not beaten Georgia Tech at home since 2012.
In their last meeting, it was the first season for Hokies head coach Brent Pry and Brent Key was still just the interim head coach. It was a close back and forth game, but true freshman quarterback Zach Pyron won his first ever start and beat Virginia Tech in Lane Stadium 28-27.
