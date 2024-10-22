Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Release Depth Chart for Matchup Against Georgia Tech
Virginia Tech's bout with injury will still continue in the Hokies' bout against the Yellow Jackets in Week 9. P.J. Prioleau remained out of the depth chart for the second consecutive week, and Layth Ghannam's absence is still felt at the left guard position as veteran Bob Schick has taken over for Layth.
There were some significant changes on this week on the depth chart though.
After being named the starter alongside Aeneas Peebles last week, Kelvin Gilliam returned to a co-starter role at defensive tackle shared with Wilfried Pene. That subsequently moved Josh Fuga on the depth chart to back up Aeneas Peebles, although the depth chart isn't always chalk, Brent Pry will likely keep rotating tackles on the defensive line.
The other major change in this week's depth chart was Jaden Keller being named as a co-starter alongside Sam Brumfield at middle linebacker.
Here's the Hokies' unofficial depth chart in its entirety.
Position
Starter
Backup
QB
Kyron Drones
Collin Schlee
RB
Bhayshul Tuten
Malachi Thomas
WR
Da'Quan Felton
Stephen Gosnell
WR
Jaylin Lane
Takye Heath
WR
Ali Jennings
Ayden Greene
TE
Benji Gosnell
Harrison Saint Germain
LT
Xavier Chaplin
Johnny Garrett
LG
Bob Schick
Gunner Givens
C
Braelin Moore
Caleb Nitta
RG
Kaden Moore
Brody Meadows
RT
Parker Clements
Montavious Cunningham
Position
Starter
Backup
DE
Antwaun Powell-Ryland
C.J. McCray
DT
Wilfried Pene
OR Kelvin Gilliam Jr.
DT
Aeneas Peebles
Josh Fuga
DE
Cole Nelson
OR Keyshawn Burgos
WLB
Caleb Woodson
Keli Lawson
MLB
Jaden Keller
OR Sam Brumfield
STAR
Keonta Jenkins
Kaleb Spencer
CB
Mansoor Delane
Dante Lovett
S
Jaylen Jones
Devin Alves
S
Mose Phillips III
Quentin Reddish
CB
Dorian Strong
Thomas Williams
Position
Starter
Backup
P
Peter Moore
Nick Veltsistas
PK
John Love
Kyle Lowe
KO
Kyle Lowe
John Love
H
Peter Moore
Nick Veltsistas
KR
Thomas Williams
Malachi Thomas
PR
Jaylin Lane
Ali Jennings
LS
Christian Epling
Tate Kendall
SS
Christian Epling
Tate Kendall