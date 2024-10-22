All Hokies

Virginia Tech Football: Hokies Release Depth Chart for Matchup Against Georgia Tech

How did the Hokies' roster shake up?

RJ Schafer

Sep 7, 2024; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Stephen Gosnell (12) dives for a catch against Marshall Thundering Herd cornerback Jacobie Henderson (10) during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Virginia Tech's bout with injury will still continue in the Hokies' bout against the Yellow Jackets in Week 9. P.J. Prioleau remained out of the depth chart for the second consecutive week, and Layth Ghannam's absence is still felt at the left guard position as veteran Bob Schick has taken over for Layth.

There were some significant changes on this week on the depth chart though.

After being named the starter alongside Aeneas Peebles last week, Kelvin Gilliam returned to a co-starter role at defensive tackle shared with Wilfried Pene. That subsequently moved Josh Fuga on the depth chart to back up Aeneas Peebles, although the depth chart isn't always chalk, Brent Pry will likely keep rotating tackles on the defensive line.

The other major change in this week's depth chart was Jaden Keller being named as a co-starter alongside Sam Brumfield at middle linebacker.

Here's the Hokies' unofficial depth chart in its entirety.

Position

Starter

Backup

QB

Kyron Drones

Collin Schlee

RB

Bhayshul Tuten

Malachi Thomas

WR

Da'Quan Felton

Stephen Gosnell

WR

Jaylin Lane

Takye Heath

WR

Ali Jennings

Ayden Greene

TE

Benji Gosnell

Harrison Saint Germain

LT

Xavier Chaplin

Johnny Garrett

LG

Bob Schick

Gunner Givens

C

Braelin Moore

Caleb Nitta

RG

Kaden Moore

Brody Meadows

RT

Parker Clements

Montavious Cunningham

Position

Starter

Backup

DE

Antwaun Powell-Ryland

C.J. McCray

DT

Wilfried Pene

OR Kelvin Gilliam Jr.

DT

Aeneas Peebles

Josh Fuga

DE

Cole Nelson

OR Keyshawn Burgos

WLB

Caleb Woodson

Keli Lawson

MLB

Jaden Keller

OR Sam Brumfield

STAR

Keonta Jenkins

Kaleb Spencer

CB

Mansoor Delane

Dante Lovett

S

Jaylen Jones

Devin Alves

S

Mose Phillips III

Quentin Reddish

CB

Dorian Strong

Thomas Williams

Position

Starter

Backup

P

Peter Moore

Nick Veltsistas

PK

John Love

Kyle Lowe

KO

Kyle Lowe

John Love

H

Peter Moore

Nick Veltsistas

KR

Thomas Williams

Malachi Thomas

PR

Jaylin Lane

Ali Jennings

LS

Christian Epling

Tate Kendall

SS

Christian Epling

Tate Kendall

