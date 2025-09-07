Brent Pry Says He is Not Feeling The Pressure Of His Job After Loss to Vanderbilt
It is not going well in Blacksburg, VA.
After a solid first half and a 20-10 lead over Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech allowed Vanderbilt to score 34 unanswered points and win 44-20 in Lane Stadium. The loss sends the Hokies to 0-2 and the speculation about Brent Pry's job is only going to get louder.
Pry is not worried
After the loss, Pry of course faced questions about his job and here is what he had to say about feeling the heat:
"I'm not. I tell the players to ignore the noise. The expectations here are to win. I'm not happy with where we are right now. Not from a wins standpoint. But I like this team. I'm still excited about what we can do."
What happens now?
The questions are going to continue swirling around Pry and his future. Up next for Virginia Tech are a pair of home games against Old Dominion and Wofford. How this team plays in those games could say a lot. Will the Hokies quit on the season or will they continue to fight?
If you want to be a glass half full person, Virginia Tech has not started ACC play and the next two games could get them going. Will they be able to turn things around? It does not look like it, but let's see how things play out on the field.
College football insider Bruce Feldman wrote Pry being on the hot seat in the preseason:
"Last year felt like the season where the former Penn State defensive coordinator would break through in Blacksburg. It didn’t happen. Getting hit by a run of injuries didn’t help, but going 0-5 in one-score games really stung. Pry, who is 16-21 in three seasons, is now 1-12 in games decided by seven points or less.
The Hokies are talented enough to compete with everyone in the ACC, and they pretty much have. They probably should’ve beaten Miami last year on the road. This season, Pry has two new coordinators (Philip Montgomery on offense, Sam Siefkes on defense) and a very experienced QB in Kyron Drones. The opener against South Carolina and Frank Beamer’s son, Shane, is tough, but Virginia Tech doesn’t play either of the ACC’s two Playoff teams from last year, Clemson and SMU. And Miami visits Blacksburg.
Seven wins might be enough to buy Pry another season, but the Hokies have to find a way to start winning close games. Sooner or later (preferably sooner for Pry’s sake), the ball has to start bouncing the Hokies’ way, right?"
In a 2025 hot seat ranking released this Summer, CBS Sports analyst Sheran Jeyarajah had Pry in the now-or-never category of the hot seat rankings, which was led by Louisiana Tech's Sonny Cumbie:
"Expectations were high in 2024 with a manageable schedule and returning playmakers on both sides. Instead, Pry delivered a disappointing 6-7 campaign and eighth place finish in the ACC. Things don't get easier with two nonconference games against SEC opponents and many more bowl teams on the schedule. Missing the postseason could shove Pry out of Blacksburg."
Things are not going well in Blacksburg and the latest loss to Vanderbilt is not a good look for Pry.