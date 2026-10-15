Brody Meadows' Potential Return Could Bolster Virginia Tech's Injury-Hit Offensive Line

Virginia Tech's offensive line has been dealt a great deal of change due to several injuries, which has left younger players to take on larger roles. As the Hokies look to find stability up front, the potential return of fifth-year senior Brody Meadows could provide a much-needed presence.

Meadows, a 6-foot-7, 330-pound lineman from Bluefield, Va., has played in 28 games across his career. After missing the entire 2025 season due to a foot injury, Meadows returned to the field this season before suffering another injury in the first half against Boston College in week four.

The outlook on Meadows' return is trending in the right direction, according to head coach James Franklin, who said Wednesday that the veteran lineman could factor into Saturday's game against Georgia Tech.

Why his return is important

Through four games this season, Meadows has played 73 snaps and recorded a 66.6 overall offensive grade from Pro Football Focus. He has earned a 65.0 pass-blocking grade and a 66.5 run-blocking grade.

With Virginia Tech working through injuries to Justin Terry, Johnny Garrett and Montavious Cunningham along the offensive line, Franklin emphasized the value of having an experienced lineman available.

"We may get Brody Meadows back, and Brody's played a lot of football, so, you know, there's a ton of value in that," Franklin said Wednesday.

Franklin mentioned that the coaching staff has been cautious with Meadows' return as the injury has continued to linger. However, Meadows is listed as probable on Wednesday's avalibility report ahead of Saturday's game against Georgia Tech. Franklin also said Meadows performed well in practice Wednesday and could factor into the offensive line rotation.

Beyond his experience on the field, Franklin had high praises for Meadows' attitude and the relationships he has built within the program.

"I'm a huge fan of his," Franklin said. "He's well liked and respected by his teammates and the coaches."

Franklin said he checked in with Meadows about how he was feeling Wednesday and was encouraged by the lineman's response. After practice, Meadows told Franklin he felt "fantastic," responding with a smile that coach believed was genuine.

"It wasn't just like telling the coach what he wants to hear," Franklin said. "I think he's excited about the opportunity to go out and help his team. So, you know, guys like that are invaluable."

At a massive 6-foot-7 and 330 pounds, Meadows also brings size and length that is needed to compete along an ACC offensive line. Franklin said Meadows' experience allows him to use his size effectively, giving the Hokies another veteran option in a position group that has been plagued with injuries.

With Meadows listed as probable and younger lineman continuing to gain experience, Virginia Tech could have another experienced presence available up front against Georgia Tech.

"He's like a six foot seven, 320 pound jolly giant, like a plus size model," Franklin said on Meadows. "Like he's awesome. He's big. He's beautiful. He's got a positive demeanor. He's always got a smile on his face. He's super appreciative about his whole Virginia Tech experience."