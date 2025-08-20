All Hokies

Comparing Virginia Tech Football's 2025 Schedule to Rival ACC Teams

Virginia Tech On SI lead editor Thomas Hughes takes a look at Virginia Tech football's 2025 schedule and how it stacks up against rival ACC teams.

Thomas Hughes

Jul 24, 2025; Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry answers questions from the media during ACC Media Days in Charlotte, NC.
Jul 24, 2025; Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry answers questions from the media during ACC Media Days in Charlotte, NC. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

How exactly does Virginia Tech football stack up with their in-conference foes schedule-wise? Today, we'll take a look at three of the opponents who finished around the Hokies last year and preview the difficulty of their schedule relative to the Hokies. The list of every ACC squad's regular season opponents can be found here.

For reference, here is Virginia Tech's schedule:

Aug. 31: vs. South Carolina (3 p.m. ET, ESPN, Aflac Kickoff)

Sept. 6: vs. Vanderbilt (7:30 p.m. ET, ACCN)

Sept. 13: vs. Old Dominion (7 p.m. ET, ACCN)

Sept. 20: vs. Wofford

Sept. 27: at NC State

Oct. 4: vs. Wake Forest

Oct. 11: at Georgia Tech

Oct. 24: vs. California (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Nov. 1: vs. Louisville

Nov. 15: at Florida State

Nov. 22: vs. Miami

Nov. 29: at Virginia

The Hokies will draw three of the ACC's top six: Miami, Louisville and Georgia Tech. In addition, Virginia Tech will play a pair of SEC schools to open the year, facing off against the Gamecocks and the Commodores in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively.

No. 1: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (No. 6 in 2024 ACC standings)

Two spots above the Hokies last season, the Yellow Jackets enter the season projected to finish fourth in the conference. Here's what their slate looks like:

Aug. 29: at Colorado (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Sept. 6: vs. Gardner-Webb (3:30 p.m. ET, ACCNX)

Sept. 13: vs. Clemson (12 p.m. ET, ABC or ESPN)

Sept. 20: vs. Temple

Sept. 27: at Wake Forest

Oct. 11: vs. Virginia Tech

Oct. 18: at Duke

Oct. 25: vs. Syracuse

Nov. 1: at NC State

Nov. 15: at Boston College

Nov. 22: vs. Pitt

Nov. 28: vs. Georgia (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Georgia Tech faces just three of the ACC’s top seven teams, but its schedule isn’t without challenges. The Yellow Jackets will also take on Pitt, which opened last season with a scorching 7-0 start, and their rivalry game against Georgia — an eight-overtime thriller last year — adds another high-stakes matchup. Overall, the schedule is relatively favorable, though not without tough tests. It is tougher than Virginia Tech’s, largely because of the Georgia contest. The KFord rankings agree, placing Georgia Tech’s schedule difficulty at No. 39, compared with the Hokies’ No. 63.

No. 2: NC State Wolfpack (No. 10 in 2024 ACC standings)

Here's who the Wolfpack take on for the 2025 campaign:

Aug. 28: vs. East Carolina (7 p.m. ET, ACCN)

Sept. 6: vs. Virginia (12 p.m. ET, ESPN2)

Sept. 11: at Wake Forest (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Sept. 20: at Duke

Sept. 27: vs. Virginia Tech

Oct. 4: vs. Campbell

Oct. 11: at Notre Dame (3:30 p.m. ET, Peacock)

Oct. 25: at Pitt

Nov. 1: vs. Georgia Tech

Nov. 15: at Miami

Nov. 21: vs. Florida State (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Nov. 29: vs. North Carolina

NC State’s schedule bears some similarities to Virginia Tech’s, particularly in terms of high-profile in-conference matchups. The Wolfpack will face two of last season’s top-six ACC teams: Georgia Tech on Nov. 1, followed by Miami two weeks later. Beyond the conference slate, they also have a marquee non-conference test against last year’s national championship runner-up, Notre Dame, on Oct. 11.

No. 3: Virginia Cavaliers (No. 12 in 2024 ACC standings)

Here's the entirety of regular season opponents for the Cavaliers in 2025:

Aug. 30: Coastal Carolina (6 p.m. ET, ACCN)

Sept. 6: at NC State (12 p.m. ET, ABC or ESPN)

Sept. 13: William and Mary (12 p.m. ET, ACCN)

Sept. 20: vs. Stanford

Sept. 26: vs. Florida State (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Oct. 4: at Louisville

Oct. 18: vs. Washington State (6:30 p.m. ET, CW)

Oct. 25: at North Carolina

Nov. 1: at California

Nov. 8: vs. Wake Forest

Nov. 15: at Duke

Nov. 29: vs. Virginia Tech

Virginia’s slate ranks as the easiest in the ACC, according to KFord’s ratings, which peg their schedule difficulty at No. 69, slightly easier than Wake Forest’s No. 67. The Cavaliers largely avoid the conference’s toughest competition, with Louisville on Oct. 4 standing as their only matchup against an ACC top-six team.

For Virginia Tech, that contrast is worth noting. While the Hokies will face a handful of the league’s stronger opponents, the Cavaliers’ comparatively light schedule gives them an advantage in conference play. It also highlights the uneven nature of the ACC’s scheduling, where a team’s record can be shaped just as much by who they avoid as who they face.

More Virginia Tech Football News:

feed

Published |Modified
Thomas Hughes
THOMAS HUGHES

Thomas is a sophomore at Virginia Tech majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. He currently works with Collegiate Times, Virginia Tech's student-run newspaper, as a staff writer for its sports section. In addition, he also writes for 3304 Sports as a staff writer and on-air talent, as well as Aspiring Journalists at Virginia Tech as a curator. You can find him on X: @thomashughes_05.

Home/Football