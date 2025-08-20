Comparing Virginia Tech Football's 2025 Schedule to Rival ACC Teams
How exactly does Virginia Tech football stack up with their in-conference foes schedule-wise? Today, we'll take a look at three of the opponents who finished around the Hokies last year and preview the difficulty of their schedule relative to the Hokies. The list of every ACC squad's regular season opponents can be found here.
For reference, here is Virginia Tech's schedule:
Aug. 31: vs. South Carolina (3 p.m. ET, ESPN, Aflac Kickoff)
Sept. 6: vs. Vanderbilt (7:30 p.m. ET, ACCN)
Sept. 13: vs. Old Dominion (7 p.m. ET, ACCN)
Sept. 20: vs. Wofford
Sept. 27: at NC State
Oct. 4: vs. Wake Forest
Oct. 11: at Georgia Tech
Oct. 24: vs. California (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Nov. 1: vs. Louisville
Nov. 15: at Florida State
Nov. 22: vs. Miami
Nov. 29: at Virginia
The Hokies will draw three of the ACC's top six: Miami, Louisville and Georgia Tech. In addition, Virginia Tech will play a pair of SEC schools to open the year, facing off against the Gamecocks and the Commodores in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively.
No. 1: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (No. 6 in 2024 ACC standings)
Two spots above the Hokies last season, the Yellow Jackets enter the season projected to finish fourth in the conference. Here's what their slate looks like:
Aug. 29: at Colorado (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Sept. 6: vs. Gardner-Webb (3:30 p.m. ET, ACCNX)
Sept. 13: vs. Clemson (12 p.m. ET, ABC or ESPN)
Sept. 20: vs. Temple
Sept. 27: at Wake Forest
Oct. 11: vs. Virginia Tech
Oct. 18: at Duke
Oct. 25: vs. Syracuse
Nov. 1: at NC State
Nov. 15: at Boston College
Nov. 22: vs. Pitt
Nov. 28: vs. Georgia (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)
Georgia Tech faces just three of the ACC’s top seven teams, but its schedule isn’t without challenges. The Yellow Jackets will also take on Pitt, which opened last season with a scorching 7-0 start, and their rivalry game against Georgia — an eight-overtime thriller last year — adds another high-stakes matchup. Overall, the schedule is relatively favorable, though not without tough tests. It is tougher than Virginia Tech’s, largely because of the Georgia contest. The KFord rankings agree, placing Georgia Tech’s schedule difficulty at No. 39, compared with the Hokies’ No. 63.
No. 2: NC State Wolfpack (No. 10 in 2024 ACC standings)
Here's who the Wolfpack take on for the 2025 campaign:
Aug. 28: vs. East Carolina (7 p.m. ET, ACCN)
Sept. 6: vs. Virginia (12 p.m. ET, ESPN2)
Sept. 11: at Wake Forest (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Sept. 20: at Duke
Sept. 27: vs. Virginia Tech
Oct. 4: vs. Campbell
Oct. 11: at Notre Dame (3:30 p.m. ET, Peacock)
Oct. 25: at Pitt
Nov. 1: vs. Georgia Tech
Nov. 15: at Miami
Nov. 21: vs. Florida State (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Nov. 29: vs. North Carolina
NC State’s schedule bears some similarities to Virginia Tech’s, particularly in terms of high-profile in-conference matchups. The Wolfpack will face two of last season’s top-six ACC teams: Georgia Tech on Nov. 1, followed by Miami two weeks later. Beyond the conference slate, they also have a marquee non-conference test against last year’s national championship runner-up, Notre Dame, on Oct. 11.
No. 3: Virginia Cavaliers (No. 12 in 2024 ACC standings)
Here's the entirety of regular season opponents for the Cavaliers in 2025:
Aug. 30: Coastal Carolina (6 p.m. ET, ACCN)
Sept. 6: at NC State (12 p.m. ET, ABC or ESPN)
Sept. 13: William and Mary (12 p.m. ET, ACCN)
Sept. 20: vs. Stanford
Sept. 26: vs. Florida State (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)
Oct. 4: at Louisville
Oct. 18: vs. Washington State (6:30 p.m. ET, CW)
Oct. 25: at North Carolina
Nov. 1: at California
Nov. 8: vs. Wake Forest
Nov. 15: at Duke
Nov. 29: vs. Virginia Tech
Virginia’s slate ranks as the easiest in the ACC, according to KFord’s ratings, which peg their schedule difficulty at No. 69, slightly easier than Wake Forest’s No. 67. The Cavaliers largely avoid the conference’s toughest competition, with Louisville on Oct. 4 standing as their only matchup against an ACC top-six team.
For Virginia Tech, that contrast is worth noting. While the Hokies will face a handful of the league’s stronger opponents, the Cavaliers’ comparatively light schedule gives them an advantage in conference play. It also highlights the uneven nature of the ACC’s scheduling, where a team’s record can be shaped just as much by who they avoid as who they face.