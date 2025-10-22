Comparing Virginia Tech Football's Vacant 2026 Head Coaching Slot to Penn State's
Thus far, the firing of James Franklin has been the biggest story of the 2025 campaign. One of the most valued programs in the country now has its first opening in over a decade. Whoever the strongest candidate is in the cycle, Penn State is the likely favorite to land them.
Despite the proposed cash influx to Virginia Tech's athletic budget, the Nittany Lions are a very competitive opening that affects their search. Penn State can outbid any school in the country if they have its sights set on someone. They have also recruited exceptionally well in Virginia, something former head coach Brent Pry emphasized throughout his tenure.
Whoever coaches the Nittany Lions next year is inheriting a wealth of talent from Virginia, pending the commitment status of those who committed for Franklin.
Here's how two of the top openings in the country compare to each other.
A History of Success, But Falling Just Short
Penn State had three straight 10 or more-win seasons under Franklin. While that trend was going to end, they may have disrupted their chances of competing now. They were one score away from making the National Championship in January. So, how does a team flip the switch so fast?
Penn State has not been a school of champions since 1986. They hadn't won the Big Ten since 2016 despite multiple finishes inside the top-10 of the AP Top 25 Poll. The Nittany Lions were 104-32 under Franklin, but under his tenure, they tallied a 4-21 record against top-10 opponents.
Regular season and bowl game success is great, but nowhere near the expectations of being national championshp contenders. The difference between Penn State and Virginia Tech is that the expectations aren't deblitating in Blacksburg. Nearly every coach and player in the nation defended Franklin even after he was let go because of his resume.
Tempered Expectations Could Be a Blessing
The Hokies and Nittany Lions last won their conferences in the same year, 2010. If Virginia Tech knocks their hiring out of the park, Hokie Nation will ride the hype train into the stratosphere.
Some might like that challenge, while others might not want to deal with it. Most of the coaches in the cycle are established names, young coordinators or relieved head coaches ooking to work thir way back into the game. Established names may not want to leave a comfortable environment for one where almost every moment is under the eye of the national media. Young coordinators brought in as first-time head coaches could fear a constant uphill battle after seeing the discourse around Franklin.
While Blacksburg possesses a history and culture embedded in their football program that is recognized nationally, it is not constantly monitored. If the Hokies are ever a one-and-done in the College Football Playoff, that's considered a good run. A building block for one team (Virginia Tech) is a means for firing for another (Penn State).
Virginia Tech is entering a period of transition, with no immediate turnaround expected. The athletic department’s focus is on long-term development rather than short-term results. While the program’s current profile may not attract every candidate, the opportunity to build a foundation without heavy national pressure could appeal to the right fit.
Penn State Wins on Paper, Virginia Tech Wins Culturally
Many coaches at the FBS level prioritize programs with a strong football-centered identity — something Penn State cannot fully guarantee. Virginia Tech, however, has demonstrated that school-wide engagement extends beyond a single sport. The university’s support was evident during the women’s basketball team’s 2023 run, when fans filled Cassell Coliseum even before ESPN’s "College GameDay" arrived, creating momentum that continues to influence the athletic atmosphere today.
Virginia Tech’s fan base remains one of the program’s defining features, consistently drawing national attention for its energy and loyalty. The atmosphere in Lane Stadium, particularly during marquee moments, continues to serve as a hallmark of the university’s athletic identity.