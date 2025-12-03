Four-Star LB Terry Wiggins Commits To Virginia Tech

James Franklin continues to stay red hot on the trail, this time landing a top-10 linebacker in the country, in Terry Wiggins. His commitment moves Virginia Tech's class to No. 22 nationally.

Wiggins stands at 6'3 and 210 lbs with a nearly filled out frame as a true freshman. He is listed as the nation's eighth ranked linebacker and is the 8th four star of the class, following Troy Huhn, Messiah Mickens, Thomas Wilder, Davion Brown, Pierce Petersohn, Tyson Harley and Marlen Bright.

Wiggins visited Virginia Tech while the team was in Charlottesville during their 27-7 loss against the rivals to the north.

MaxPreps has not reported any stats whatsoever for Wiggins, and that can just happen at times. 247 sports describes him as a 3-4 outside linebacker while being somebody who can effectively do it all, rushing the passer, playing off the ball, or lined up across pass catchers.

He played linebacker and tight end in high school and showcased "plenty of stack-and-shed capability when matched up against run-heavy offenses." They also describe Wiggins as being one of the higher ceiling prospects in the 2026 class for the state of Pennsylvania.

Wiggins has visited UNC, Colorado, and WVU this month. Prior to committing to Penn State, he visited Kentucky, Syracuse and Penn State.

He totes around a solid, but oddly weak offer list for how highly rated he is as a prospect. Granted, 247 lists self-reported offers, so it's within possibility that he just hasn't reported offers from schools that he isn't interested in committing to.

His list includes schools like Colorado, North Carolina and Indiana, among others.

Wiggins comes from a winning program and played for a team that went 10-3 this year. Assuming he didn't transfer, which I could not find any information on, his high school team went 30-14 during his time with the program. Like I said, I cannot find reported stats, so I don't know what years he did and didn't play for any particular reason.

This is a big time guy for VIrginia Tech for land. His commitment continues to build on Franklin's absolute heater on the recruiting trail and brings a frame that has filled out quite well for somebody so young. For a program that has had a lot of issues at linebacker within that last five or so years, Wiggins is definitely somebody who could make a speedy impact as a true freshman in Blacksburg. If he doesn't make an impact quick, he is somebody who will be able to in the not-so-distant future.

