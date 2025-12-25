Could Colton Joseph Be A Fit for Virginia Tech at Quarterback?

Virginia Tech football is on the search for its new starting quarterback. Kyron Drones is out of eligibility following his redshirt senior campaign in 2025; consequently, the Hokies now turn to either their internal pool or a far more likely proposition: the transfer portal. One option that could be an intriguing choice for the Hokies is Old Dominion transfer Colton Joseph.

The now-redshirt junior will have two years of eligibility remaining, enabling Joseph to play out the 2026 and 2027 campaigns for whatever school he transfers to (barring a medical redshirt).

"I'd like to than Coach Rahne, Coach Decker and the entire Old Dominion staff for giving me the opportunity to play football for this university," Joseph said in a statement released on his X (formerly Twitter) account. "To my teammates, you are my brothers. I will forever be grateful for the memories we made, the battles we fought and the bonds we built. I can't thank you all enough for enhancing my college football experience. To the Monarch Nation, thank you for your incredible support. Our success at home could not have been achieved without you.

"After a lot of thought and consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. I'm excited for what the future holds and I'm deeply thankful to my family and friends for their support throughout this incredible and thankful journey."

Some statistics:

Joseph entered out of high school as a three-star prospect with a rating of 85 on 247Sports, coming in as California's 152nd-highest rated player in the class, and the No. 71 quarterback in the nation. The then-true freshman did not log any snaps in 2023, his first year, but saw extended action in 2024.

Joseph's first dose of action came against Virginia Tech, where he went 1-of-2 for 12 yards and absorbed a sack. Following that matchup, Joesph delivered a quarterback rating over 50 in every contest but open for the remainder of the year. He received his first extended stretch against Coastal Carolina, throwing for 262 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in a 45-37 loss. Joseph delivered 141- and 130-yard outings in the Monarchs' next two games against Georgia State and Texas State before delivering one of his strongest collegiate performances — a four-touchdown, 304-yard beatdown of Georgia Southern in a 47-19 win. However, Old Dominion stumbled in its final three games, losing all three contests. In those three games, Joseph threw three touchdowns, as many interceptions and was sacked 11 times. Against Appalachian State, he rolled up a career-high 332 yards.

Joseph tallied 647 rushing yards in 2024, a total that rose to 1,007 in 2025. Joseph delivered three 100-plus rushing yard outputs, kicked off by 179 yards on the ground against then-No. 20 Indiana. However, Joseph only notched 96 yards and tossed three picks in an eventual 27-14 loss to the Hoosiers. Joseph then went on to win four straight games, including a 45-26 beatdown of the Hokies, where he threw for 276 yards and tallied three total touchdowns, notching a career-high quarterback rating of 96.1. After tallying eight straight games with over 200 passing yards, however, Joseph's passing numbers took a dip; the redshirt sophomore did not eclipse 150 yards in any of his final three games, though all three were contests that Old Dominion claimed easily.

Joseph now enters the portal as the 73rd-highest ranked player at the time of writing, and is slotted in as the No. 12 quarterback in the transfer class.

My thoughts:

Like Kenny Minchey, whom I covered earlier today, I wouldn’t be opposed to this move at all and believe Joseph would be a strong addition to the quarterback room. He checks a number of boxes and brings a skill set that would translate well. That said, while the upside is clear, he wouldn’t be my first choice among the available options, especially given the other paths Virginia Tech could explore at the position.

For Joseph, who likely projects to be a millionaire in this latest wave of NIL-driven roster movement, the calculus extends well beyond simply locating a new spot on a depth chart. Any decision would be rooted in maximizing both immediate opportunity and long-term value, balancing scheme fit and developmental continuity against the financial realities that now shape the transfer market.

That context matters for Virginia Tech, particularly given the uncertainty surrounding what the Hokies’ offensive identity will ultimately look like. With the scheme still undefined, it may be prudent to stray from the recent trend of prioritizing the “ideal” dual-threat quarterback. Joseph checked both boxes this season, showing he can hurt defenses with his arm and his legs, but fit is everything. What works on paper doesn’t always translate cleanly once placed into a system still searching for clarity.

There’s appeal in the move, and the upside is real. Still, without a firm vision for how the offense will operate, it’s fair to wonder whether Joseph would truly be set up to succeed in Blacksburg. In short, it’s a move I'd understand and like, but one I don’t quite love.

